Public Safety

NYPD: 3 men wanted in connection to PS5 robberies across the boroughs

By News 12 Staff
 1 day ago

Police are looking to identify a group of suspects wanted in connection to a string of robberies across the boroughs.

According to police, three men have contacted people selling PlayStation 5 consoles online but rob the victim when they meet for the exchange.

Police say a firearm was displayed in some of those reported robberies. Officers say the group has struck at least six times since March and flees in a dark-colored sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

