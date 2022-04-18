NYPD: 3 men wanted in connection to PS5 robberies across the boroughs

Police are looking to identify a group of suspects wanted in connection to a string of robberies across the boroughs.

According to police, three men have contacted people selling PlayStation 5 consoles online but rob the victim when they meet for the exchange.

Police say a firearm was displayed in some of those reported robberies. Officers say the group has struck at least six times since March and flees in a dark-colored sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.