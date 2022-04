BOYS WEIGHTLIFTING: Here are the 85 area lifters headed to state meet

BOYS WEIGHTLIFTING

FHSAA State Championships

WHEN : Thursday-Saturday, April 21-23.

WHERE : Port St. Joe High School.

ADMISSION : $9 per session if purchased in advance via GoFan, $12 day of the event.

PARKING : $10 (all proceeds retained by host organization).

EVENT SCHEDULES:

Class 3A — 9 a.m. Thursday.

Class 2A — 9 a.m. Friday.

Class 1A — 9 a.m. Saturday.

AREA COMPETITORS

CLASS 3A

TRADITIONAL

Lakewood Ranch — Jaden Munoz, Neale Ngov.

North Port — Nathan Clark, Ronnie Elkhiatib.

Palmetto — Kale Bunce, Gabriel Thomas.

Riverview — Dabien Reitz, Ahmad Hunter, Max Kollar, Walter Leise, Jonathan Petty.

Venice — Logan Ballard, Mariano Lopez, George Philip, David Raney.

SNATCH

Manatee — Jaden Judge, Luke Bowes, Jahron Hill.

North Port — Tyler Moya, Clauvins Alexander, Nathan Clark.

Palmetto — Jackson Ellis, Kale Bunce, Regan Rosenthal, Rylee Jackson.

CLASS 2A

TRADITIIONAL

Bayshore — Dominic Meyers.

Braden River — Alex Colas.

Charlotte — Rylan Tolliver, Logan Stchur, Troi’Quawn McClary, John Brezux, Zachary Anderson, Oliver Jen, Nathaniel Smith, Ryan Petersen, Trevor Antrim, Tiseo Matthew, Beverly Jayce, Christian Kreegel, Maurice Farhat-Weber, Brendan Chavarria.

Port Charlott e — Aaron Brown, Charles Vanamburg, Tyler Dampier.

Southeast — Chris Thomas.

SNATCH

Braden River — Jacob Karam, Jackson Boyd, Kameron Anderson, Aiden Dangler.

Charlotte — Ryan Tolliver, Troi’Quawn McClary, John Breaux, Zachary Anderson, Roman deSousa, Nathaniel Smith, Charles Culver, Christian Kreegel, Nikko Frattarelli, Brendan Chavarria, Anthony Hayden.

Port Charlotte — Chris Fay, Julius Roach, Aaron Brown, Andrew Harris, Charles Vanamburg, Tyler Dampier, Jayce Marcum, Samuel Luther.

Southeast — Stanley Kerizan, Jahvani Vasquez.

CLASS 1A

TRADITIIONAL

Bradenton Christian — Brendan Gitt, Jake Robinette, George Tessmer.

Cardinal Mooney — JR Rosenberg, Kyle Cooke.

Imagine School at North Port — Angel Vasquez, Wyett Rightmire.

Lemon Bay — Alexander Truisi, Justin Ramnarine, Austin Van Amburg, Ethan Lemoyne, Kent Blanding, Ashton Tucker, Caleb Corridino, Carson Moore, Landon Spanninger.

SNATCH

Bradenton Christian — Austin Desrochers, Brendan Gitt, Cameron Desrochers, Jake Robinette.

Imagine School at North Port — Angel Vasquez, Jonathan Hernandez, Wyett Rightmire, Jeremiah Richards.

Lemon Bay — Andre Gerber, Iker Perez, Justin Ramnarine, Max Martin, Ethan Lemoyne, AJ Hua, Kent Blanding, Caleb Corridino, Landon Spanninger.

Dennis Maffezzoli is the deputy sports editor for the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and chief reporter for Sarasota Herald-Tribune and HTpreps covering Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties.

