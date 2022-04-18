ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

New bricks at Fallen Officers Memorial honors two taken by COVID from Lee Sheriff's Office

By Michael Braun, Fort Myers News-Press
 1 day ago

The red clay bricks anchoring the Fallen Officers Memorial at Southwest Florida Public Service Academy reflect honor, service and dedication.

Monday morning the 42nd and 43rd bricks were added to the memorial in Fort Myers to commemorate two men struck down during the pandemic — Sgt. William Diaz and Sgt. Steven Mazzotta from the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

"I'm so thankful, so grateful for all of you, your support," Natalie Diaz, wife of William Diaz, said during the memorial ceremony. "I'm glad to have everyone here by my side. Thank you for loving my husband, thank you for loving my daughter, and, just, thank you everyone. I really appreciate it."

The two Sheriff's Office employees died from complications related to COVID-19 a little more than two weeks of each other in 2021, Diaz on Aug. 31 and Mazzotta on Aug. 16.

Diaz was a recruit of the 151st Corrections Academy class which graduated in July of 2018. He was attending the 85th Corrections to Law Enforcement Crossover class at the time of his passing.

Mazzotta graduated from the Basic Corrections Academy in July 2003 and from the Corrections to Law Enforcement Crossover Academy in January 2005.

"My biggest fear is to lose a family member," Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said, adding that the news of the two men's passing was devastating to the agency. He frequently refers to the men and women of the office as family.

"Both Steven and William had bright futures ahead of them and were unfairly taken by this cruel virus," Marceno said. "The job of a law enforcement officer is never easy, and it takes a special person to answer the call and dedicate their lives to serving others. Both Steven and William will always have a special place in our hearts."

Marceno then escorted representatives of both families to the unveiling of the  bricks honoring Mazzotta and Diaz.

"We are grateful this morning to be standing here to honor Sergeant Mazzotta and Sergeant Diaz by placing their names among those who have given their life for the protection of others," said Public Service Academy Director Todd Everly before commencing the dedication.

The brick-lined plaza was installed at the Academy in 2013 with bricks representing local law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty up to that point.

Other Lee County law enforcement agencies also suffered losses because of COVID in 2021.

Florida Highway Patrol trooper Brian Pingry died from COVID complications in 2021.

A member of the Fort Myers Police Department, Shawn Boone, a dispatcher, died in early August, also from complications related to COVID-19.

In 2021, for the second year in a row, COVID-19 was the leading cause of death for active-duty law enforcement nationally with 301 such deaths, according to the National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum.

The Southwest Florida Public Service Academy is certified by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s Criminal Justice Standards & Training Commission to train students to become Florida State Certified Police Officers, Correctional Officers, Probation & Parole Officers, Emergency Medical Technicians and Firefighters.

Connect with breaking news reporter Michael Braun: MichaelBraunNP (Facebook) , @MichaelBraunNP (Twitter) or mbraun@news-press.com.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: New bricks at Fallen Officers Memorial honors two taken by COVID from Lee Sheriff's Office

