Café Normandie Hosts Wine Dinner May 18

A Bloody Bull is the beefier cousin of a classic Bloody Mary. Both begin with a base of vodka and tomato juice that's boldly seasoned with lemon juice, Worcestershire, horseradish, hot sauce, and black pepper. What distinguishes a Bloody Bull is a spoonful of beef broth concentrate that adds savory umami flavor without watering down the other ingredients. People who love cocktails say that this one originated at Brennan's in New Orleans, a legendary restaurant known for breakfast and brunch accompanied by impressive cocktails. Add extra garnishes, like bacon, pickled okra, or pickled green beans, for brunch, or pair with a heavier meal, like chili.
