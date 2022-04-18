ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Café Normandie Hosts Wine Dinner May 18

By Site Staff
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS (press release) – Café Normandie in the Higgins Hotel New Orleans is hosting wine dinner with Chef Virgile Brandel, and the wines of Orin Swift! There is limited seating for this six-course Louisiana seafood-inspired menu with wine...

