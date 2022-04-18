$3M to assist Chicago entrepreneurs in the trades

CHICAGO — A new training and business development center is coming to downtown Chicago, and it’s being backed by $3 million in combined state and federal government funding.

Governor J.B. Pritzker joined other local leaders at HIRE360’s new 40,000 square-foot center to celebrate its future opening.

According to a press release, the center will be a space for industry leaders, contractors, sub-contractors, developers, organized labor and apprentices to come together to ensure that our city’s future is inspired by communities that call Chicago home.

The center will include conference and meeting rooms, networking and education opportunities, specific spaces for 37 trades, a playroom and parents center for working professionals, two commercial training kitchens, retail space for diverse suppliers, event space and more.

