Camden County, NJ

2 killed in steamroller crash on N.J. highway ID’d by cops

By Matt Gray
NJ.com
NJ.com
 1 day ago
Authorities have identified the two people killed when their car struck a steamroller in a Camden County highway construction zone on Friday night. John Joyce, 65, of West...

Daily Voice

Deadly Construction Accident Reported In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)

A construction worker died in an accident Friday, April 15 in South Jersey, according to initial and developing reports. It happened on Route 73 and Kresson Road in Vorhees Township sometime around 9:30 p.m., unconfirmed reports say. Further information was not immediately available. This story is developing. Check back to...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Voice

NJ Prisoner Beats Fellow Inmate Dead, Authorities Say

A 29-year-old New Jersey man has been charged in the beating death of a fellow 49-year-old inmate, authorities said. Evan Raczkiewicz, of Bradley Beach, struck Daniel Ferrara, of Ocean Grove, multiple times before he was found unresponsive in the kitchen area of the Monmouth County Jail around 5:20 a.m. Sunday, April 17, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
The Independent

Grandson accused of locking grandmother in freezer to die

Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Maryland Dentist Charged With Killing Patient Turned Lover Who OD'd In His Care (DETAILS)

A Germantown oral surgeon has been arrested and charged with killing a woman with whom he was romantically involved and was giving prescription drugs, authorities said. Dr. James Ryan was arrested and charged with the second-degree murder of Sarah Harris, 25, on Tuesday, March 22, Montgomery County Police said. Harris fatally overdosed after being given controlled substances, including Propofol, by Dr. Ryan on January 26, 2022, police said. Ryan had been giving Harris drugs, which he obtained through work, since March 2021, police said.
GERMANTOWN, MD
Daily Voice

Victim Of GTA-Obsessed Driver's Elizabeth Road Rage Attack Suffered Laundry List Of Injuries

The 23-year-old woman intentionally run over twice by a Grand Theft Auto-crazed driver remains in critical condition and apparently won't be covered by insurance. Morgan Scott was taking pictures of a fender bender involving 56-year-old Vincent Jean last week in Elizabeth, when he charged at her in his Mitsubishi SUV and ran her over on a lawn on Wednesday, April 13, as she desperately tried running away, authorities previously said.
ELIZABETH, NJ
Daily Voice

PA Dad Killed Over Car Parts: Police

A fight over car parts led to the death of a central Pennsylvania dad, WGAL News 8 reports citing Conewago Township police.*** Community Update*** Please be advised that the Conewago Township Police Department has made an arrest in the Linden...Posted by Conewago Township Police Department on Frid…
HANOVER, PA
Daily Voice

563 Folds Heroin, Xanax, Oxycodone, $1646 Cash Seized In Atlantic City Stop: Police

A motor vehicle stop resulted in the arrest of a man for possession of a large quantity of drugs including heroin and driving while intoxicated, authorities said. At approximately 1:31 a.m., on April 12, Atlantic City Police Officer Joseph Kelly Jr. conducted a motor vehicle stop in the 100 block of North Ohio Avenue after observing the vehicle driving in an erratic manner, police said on Saturday, April 16.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Serious Crash Shuts Down Route 10 In Morris County

UPDATE: The roadway was reopened around 1:30 p.m., police said. A serious crash shut down Route 10 in Morris County Monday afternoon, authorities said. The crash occurred near the Ridgedale Avenue intersection in Hanover, local police confirmed in a social media post shortly after 12:30 p.m. A photo from the...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Killed By Car On Route 9

A man was struck and killed by a car on Route 9 in Howell, according to police and NJ Advance Media. The Berkley Township man was walking on the highway between New Friendship Road and Salem Hill Road when he was hit from behind around 9:35 p.m., the outlet says citing police.
HOWELL, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Wanted: NJ woman who made $22K in purchases on friend’s card

BRANCHBURG — A friend who was given a credit card to buy groceries for a homebound woman rang up thousands of dollars in unauthorized purchases and is now wanted by police. The woman who can not leave her house because of a medical condition, gave friend Lisa Pryor, 55, of Monroe, the credit card on Sept. 7, according to Acting Somerset County Prosecutor Thomas Chirichella.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
