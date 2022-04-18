ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE star Liv Morgan shares disturbing story about fan who was ‘catfished’ by account claiming to be her

By Brian Linder
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 1 day ago
It seems stories of folks being “catfished” by people using social media accounts to pose as celebrities and fool them are on the rise. NASCAR star Hailie Deegan recently sat out a race in fear of her safety and the safety of her boyfriend because of the actions of a “catfished”...

