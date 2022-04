LAWRENCE, Kansas – Per usual, the top teams in sports play against other top quality opponents. The McPherson Bullpups have found themselves in that category during the 2022 baseball season, as they competed in the prestigious River City Tournament in Lawrence, Kansas on Friday, April 15th and defeated the Lee’s Summit West Titans 8-2 in the Bullpup’s only game of the tournament.

