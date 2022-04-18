Tom and Juliana Domoras are inviting you to eat up. And with three restaurants in the Iowa Great Lakes, each one with its own distinct identity and menu, they certainly have something to treat your taste buds. In less than 18 months, these experienced restaurateurs have brought to the...
Whole Foods shoppers check your pantry. The supermarket is voluntarily recalling its Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing. Due to undeclared soy and wheat allergens, the dressing is being taken off shelves. Ingesting the dressing could cause life-threatening allergic reactions for those with allergies or severe sensitivity to soy or wheat products.
Now that spring has officially sprung, it's time to start thinking about Easter sweets. But if you don't have the time or energy to make treats from scratch, you'd be glad to know that Costco has your back. The retailer is offering a two-pound egg-shaped Easter cake, just in time for spring.
Italian confectionary group Ferrero said Tuesday it has recalled Kinder chocolate eggs in several European countries over possible links to dozens of salmonella cases less than two weeks before Easter. While none of the toy-filled Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs or other products has been proven to contain salmonella, Ferrero told...
LAKEVIEW — Norman Dinkel couldn’t get off the phone Wednesday. After announcing the closing of his family’s 101-year-old Dinkel’s Bakery Tuesday, Dinkel was deluged by fans from all over trying to get in their final orders. Those who could make it to bakery waited in a long line to buy out doughnuts, cakes and other pastries.
If you've been burned by bread that goes bad just after you brought it home, you probably pay attention to the dates on the bag. But did you know the color of the plastic tags can also be important?. According to Reader's Digest, commercial bread is baked and delivered on...
WASHINGTON — Better tasting meat-free sausages and burgers could soon be in a store near you. Scientists say they’ve struggled to recreate the “crunch” or “crack” of meat sausages in vegan substitutes because the molecular properties of the proteins are “markedly” different. Now, a new study is revealing what it will take to produce tastier meat alternatives.
An old story about dealing with adversity surfaced recently, and I share it here with you. A young woman went to her mother, complaining that life was difficult and that she didn’t know how to deal with it. She was tired of struggling and wanted to give up. Her mother took her to the kitchen, where she filled three pots with water. In the first, she placed carrots; in the second, she placed eggs; and in the last, she put ground coffee beans. Turning on the burners beneath each pot, the mother allowed the water to boil.
Maybe you wait for the summer months to enjoy your coffee over ice. Or maybe you're someone who has iced coffee all year round. Either way, for coffee fans, there's no denying how refreshing an iced coffee can be when the weather warms up. But buying a cup of cold brew from the local coffee shop every day adds up, which is why we like to make cold brew coffee at home—and it couldn't be easier. There are so many different methods for making cold brew—you can purchase pre-portioned packets of cold brew coffee from brands like Grady’s, Chamberlain Coffee, or Stone Street Coffee, which are blindingly easy to use. Just place one steep packet in a large mason jar, fill it with water, and let it sit at room temperature for 12 to 24 hours. While these are by far the most convenient method for making cold brew coffee at home, there are even more cost-efficient ways to do it.
A coffee mug may be the first thing caffeine enthusiasts see every single morning. According to the 2019 Statista Global Consumer Survey, 44% of American adults drank two to three cups of coffee per day, the most common choice being drip coffee. Plus, the average TikTok morning routine video shows that any perfect (or so-so) day starts with brewing coffee in a cup, either with a French press or a coffee maker that's been in the family for years. Oftentimes, you're not pouring your joe into just any cup, but the "favorite cup" — a souvenir, Christmas gift, or vintage mug that carries a special meaning.
Planning your tablescape is one of the more exciting parts of the big-day design process, and your plates are a key component of your final layout. Plates come in sizes that range from about 6 to 13 inches, and an order can include chargers and dinner, salad, and dessert plates, as well as bread and butter plates. Whether you need every type of plate depends on the style of your meal service and the menu you have planned. Typically your caterer or wedding planner will take on the task of ordering plates; but if you intend to DIY, here's a guide to help you sort it all out.
Researchers in Japan have developed a set of electric chopsticks they claim can enhance the taste of salt. The device is attached to a wristband computer. It uses electrical stimulation to transmit sodium ions from food to the eater's mouth, according to Meiji University professor Homei Miyashita, who developed the chopsticks with food and drink maker Kirin.
