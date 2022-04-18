North Korea carries out its 12th missile launch of the year

China could use high-speed 'doomsday trains' to transport and even launch nuclear missiles, a new report suggested. In a government-funded study published yesterday, engineers looked at the logistics of moving Beijing's elite DF-41 nuclear-capable missiles onto the rail network. The mega-missiles weigh 80 tonnes each and can carry nuclear warheads...
North Korea has set off explosives to destroy a golfing resort for tourists that used to be a symbol for peace with neighbouring South Korea. Satellite photographs have shown that the floating Haegumgang Hotel, part of the $75million (£57.5million) tourist resort in the mountains of Mount Kumgang, was partially demolished over the weekend.
SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea opposes war, but if South Korea chooses military confrontation or makes a preemptive strike, then the North’s nuclear forces will have to attack, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un said on Tuesday. Kim Yo Jong, a senior official in the...
Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly at serious risk of being deposed by a Russian security-service-led coup, which a whistleblower claims is growing more likely every week. The possible coup could come into fruition due to Putin's reported erratic behavior growing as Russia's botched invasion of Ukraine continues to cause...
A U.S. warship crew reported being followed by two unknown “balls of light” last year. The strange incident is one of many that the military has reported in recent months. A US warship reported being tailed by unexplained balls of light in 2021. Crew members were unable to...
A secret document has lifted the lid on China's intention to set up a permanent military base in the Solomon Islands, just 2000km from Australia's east coast. The leaked letter of intent penned in 2020 by a Beijing-backed engineering firm shows how the communist superpower is seeking a base of operations for naval forces for the next '75 years'.
On Tuesday, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and its U.S. Air Force partner announced that they had completed a free flight test of the Lockheed Martin version of the Hypersonic Air-breathing Weapon Concept (HAWC). CNN then reported that the test was actually conducted two weeks ago but kept secret to avoid worsening tensions with Russia.
THIS is the moment a bomb dropped from a Ukrainian DRONE obliterates a Russian tank in the latest humiliation for tyrant Putin. Striking footage shows the utter devastation inflicted on a multi-million dollar tank from what is believed to be a $10,000 drone. In the clip the drone hangs menacingly...
An explosive leaked document has revealed there could soon be Chinese military presence in the Solomon Islands, just off Australia's northeast coast. The Australian government is clamouring for answers after the draft document was posted online on Thursday suggesting Beijing could deploy troops to 'protect the safety of Chinese personnel and major projects in Solomon Islands'.
In the recent findings, it has been discovered that at least one piece of the Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) 737-800 that crashed in China appears to have broken loose well before impact, reported Bloomberg. The piece was found about 10 kilometers (6 miles) from the main wreckage area, stated Chinese...
China is avoiding heavily discounted Russian oil amid Western sanctions, Reuters reported. State refiners in China will honor existing Russian oil contracts but are not signing new deals. The US banned Russian oil last month, and the EU has sanctioned energy giants Rosneft and Gazprom.
US forces fighting the Islamic State group have shot down an armed drone that targeted a coalition airbase in Iraq. The unmanned aerial system, reportedly made of carbon fibre, was intercepted by US air defence systems at Ain al-Asad Air Base at 1.46am on Friday. The base, which hosts both...
The head of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps issued a chilling warning to the United States and Israel on Wednesday, telling them they have an 'expiration date' and could face missile threats. Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami addressed troops in Dezful, southwestern Iran, with a message designed to build domestic defiance.
