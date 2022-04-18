Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen face off in next ‘The Match’

This is bound to be a quarterback battle for the ages.

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will take on Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in Capital One’s “The Match” golf event in Las Vegas on June 1, Turner Sports announced Monday.

The event will take place at Wynn Golf Club, which also hosted Brooks Koepka’s 5-and-3 win over Bryson DeChambeau in Capital One’s “The Match” last November.

Brady will look to redeem himself after he and Phil Mickelson were defeated by DeChambeau and Rodgers 3-and-2 in “The Match” on TNT last July. The foursome played in the charity event at The Reserve Golf Course at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana.

The Buccaneers quarterback teased “The Match” news on Sunday when he tagged Rodgers, Mahomes and Allen in a tweet with just a pair of eyeball emojis.

👀 @AaronRodgers12 @JoshAllenQB @PatrickMahomes

— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 17, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Tom Brady (left) and Aaron Rodgers on The Match on July 6, 2021Getty Images for The Match

It will be the sixth edition of the charity match, which benefits Feeding America and other philanthropical organizations.