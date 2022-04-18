ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen face off in next ‘The Match’

By Jenna Lemoncelli
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

This is bound to be a quarterback battle for the ages.

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will take on Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in Capital One’s “The Match” golf event in Las Vegas on June 1, Turner Sports announced Monday.

The event will take place at Wynn Golf Club, which also hosted Brooks Koepka’s 5-and-3 win over Bryson DeChambeau in Capital One’s “The Match” last November.

Brady will look to redeem himself after he and Phil Mickelson were defeated by DeChambeau and Rodgers 3-and-2 in “The Match” on TNT last July. The foursome played in the charity event at The Reserve Golf Course at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana.

The Buccaneers quarterback teased “The Match” news on Sunday when he tagged Rodgers, Mahomes and Allen in a tweet with just a pair of eyeball emojis.

👀 @AaronRodgers12 @JoshAllenQB @PatrickMahomes

— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 17, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32izMs_0fCcZn7K00 Tom Brady (left) and Aaron Rodgers on The Match on July 6, 2021Getty Images for The Match

It will be the sixth edition of the charity match, which benefits Feeding America and other philanthropical organizations.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

There’s 1 NFL Team Getting Linked To Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick remains a free agent, but the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback continues to be linked to potential teams. This weekend, there’s one team getting mentioned the most. NFL insider Josina Anderson is floating the Carolina Panthers as a potential destination for the veteran NFL quarterback. “I remember...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Photo From Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend Going Viral

You’re not going to believe this, folks. Bill Belichick actually smiled for a picture during his birthday celebration on Saturday. Belichick’s girlfriend, Linda Holliday, shared a birthday picture of the New England Patriots head coach to her Instagram story over the weekend. Believe it or not, Belichick actually appears to be pretty happy.
NFL
Popculture

Russell Wilson and Ciara Just Made a Massive Purchase

Now that Russell Wilson has been traded to the Denver Broncos, the former Seattle Seahawks player and his wife Ciara are officially making Colorado their new home. TMZ reports the "Goodies" singer and Quarterback have just plunked paid $25 million on a new Denver mansion. The single-family home sits on 5.34 acres and is just a 24-minute drive from the Empower Field at Mile High Stadium where the team plays their games. The 20,060 square foot estate has plenty of room for the power couple and their three children: Sienna, Win, and a son, Future from Ciara's previous relationship with rapper Future.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Boston, MA
Football
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
State
Montana State
The Spun

Charles Woodson Names NFL’s Best Running Back Ever

Throughout his Hall of Fame NFL career, Charles Woodson played against a plethora of elite running backs. But one man that he never had the chance to face is Woodson’s pick for the best to ever play the position. On Friday night, the Pro Football Hall of Fame posted a fill-in-the-blank tweet asking followers who the best running back of all-time is.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Rob Gronkowski Tweet

The 2022 NFL Draft is just 10 days away and there are bound to be some players that top NFL people are just totally off the mark on. But one old tweet about future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski before he was drafted is going viral today. On...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The Spun

Marshawn Lynch Has Reportedly Landed A New Job

Marshawn Lynch has gotten himself into another sport, even though his NFL career is over. Per Front Office Sports, Lynch is now a new minority owner of the Seattle Kraken. The Kraken are having their inaugural season this year and are the 32nd team in the NHL. Lynch is being...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Ravens Cut Notable Wide Receiver: NFL World Reacts

Boykin was a third-round pick by the Ravens in the 2019 NFL Draft. The former Notre Dame star started 24 games in his first two seasons, totaling 32 catches for 464 yards and seven touchdowns. His role diminished last season, though. He appeared in just eight games, didn’t make a...
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

Buccaneers can only laugh at ridiculous Antonio Brown offer

Antonio Brown may think that he can make it through a full season without making any mistake off the field, but the Buccaneers know better. Antonio Brown is not going to play another snap in the NFL. He may still be a very talented receiver with a phenomenal ability to run routes and make plays after the catch, but the baggage is too much for any team, especially the Buccaneers, to worry about.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#American Football#Capital One#Turner Sports#Tnt#The Match
The Spun

Los Angeles Rams Released Defensive Player On Sunday

The reigning Super Bowl champs said farewell to a member of their defensive backfield this weekend. After re-signing linebacker Travin Howard, the Rams also parted ways with cornerback Kareem Orr. Orr had signed a future contract with the team back in February. But, now it appears his NFL future lies...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Classy Video Of Jordan Spieth Is Going Viral

Jordan Spieth defeated Patrick Cantlay in a playoff to win the RBC Heritage on Sunday. Before entering the winner-take-all showdown, he stopped to address fans waiting for him at Harbour Town Golf Links. As captured by the PGA Tour’s Twitter page, Spieth explained that he had to see if there...
GOLF
The Spun

Lamar Jackson Brings Woman To Tears: NFL World Reacts

Lamar Jackson is beloved in the Baltimore community. Not only for his incredible play on the field, but what he does off of it. Over the weekend, video surfaced of the star QB surprising mall shoppers with money to help out with their purchases. And one woman was so touched, she was moved to tears.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Colin Kaepernick says his decision to take knee during national anthem was GOOD for NFL's profits and takes credit for $6bn spike in Nike's valuation as he pleads with league bosses to let him return

Colin Kaepernick has claimed his decision to take the knee during the national anthem was good for the NFL's bottom line. Speaking in a newly-released interview, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback also took issue with claims made by league executives that re-hiring him would be 'bad for business'. 'When...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick’s Honest Message

Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick had a very thoughtful message to NFL teams when he was asked about potentially getting an NFL job again. He made an appearance on the “I AM ATHLETE” podcast and confirmed that he really wants to compete for a spot, even if it’s just a backup position.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Myles Garrett Sends Message About Cleveland Sports

Cleveland Browns fans had some winter excitement with a run by the city’s NBA team, the Cleveland Cavaliers. Myles Garrett is a huge fan of the Cavs. He has been seen at games this season and played in the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game hosted by Cleveland this year. The...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Steelers Wide Receiver Reportedly Didn’t Show Up Today

The Pittsburgh Steelers were missing their best wide receiver during voluntary offseason workouts on Monday. Monday marked the start of the program for the team, but it shouldn’t be seen as too big of a deal since the workouts aren’t mandatory. Johnson reportedly wants to get paid, per...
PITTSBURGH, PA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
20K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy