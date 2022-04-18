Incoming CNN president says he’s quitting Twitter

Tweet

Chris Licht, CNN’s incoming president, announced on Monday he’s logging off Twitter permanently once he starts his new gig.

“May 2 will be my first official day in the office at CNN & my last day on Twitter,” Licht said in a Twitter post. “Twitter can be a great journalistic tool, but it can also skew what’s really important in the world. I’m logging off & looking forward to working with the incredible team at CNN.”

Licht did not mention any new guidance for employees at CNN relative to social media use or provide any additional details surrounding his decision.

A former executive producer for “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and visionary behind the launch of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Licht was tapped by Discovery, which recently purchased CNN’s parent company WarnerMedia, to serve as the network’s new president beginning next month.

Licht fills a top media job vacated by former President Jeff Zucker earlier this year after Zucker was forced to resign following an ethics and personal conduct scandal.

Licht’s decision to get off Twitter comes as media organizations across the world look to better connect with audiences and escape the revolving door of outrage and partisanship that often comes with each passing news cycle.

The New York Times earlier this month announced new guidance for its reporters clarifying that usage of social media, and Twitter specifically, was optional and pledged to work to better support journalists who find themselves on the receiving end of threats and harassment.

As at other networks large and small, several of CNN’s premier anchors, reporters, pundits and other talent are frequently active on Twitter, engaging with viewers and readers and pushing back on criticism of the network or their work.