Evansville, IN

'American Pie' singer Don McLean heading to Evansville this summer

By John T. Martin, Evansville Courier & Press
 1 day ago

EVANSVILLE , Ind. — Singer-songwriter Don McLean will perform in Evansville this summer on a tour commemorating 50 years of his iconic song and album "American Pie."

The show is July 22 at Victory Theatre, and tickets go on sale Friday.

McLean, 76, was inspired to write the song "American Pie" by the 1959 plane crash which killed young rockers Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. Richardson (The Big Bopper). "American Pie" mournfully describes the tragedy as "the day the music died."

Cover versions of "American Pie" include a 2000 recording by Madonna . "Weird Al" Yankovic, who will perform at Victory Theatre May 25 , did a Star Wars-themed parody of the song in 1999.

McLean's "American Pie" album, released in 1971, also includes the hit "Vincent." McLean later scored another hit in 1980 with his cover of Roy Orbison's "Crying."

In total, the native of New Rochelle, New York, has released 22 studio albums, four live albums, nine compilation albums and 16 singles.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: 'American Pie' singer Don McLean heading to Evansville this summer

