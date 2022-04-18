ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Travolta celebrates Easter with daughter Ella, son Benjamin in sweet family video

By Carson Blackwelder
ABC News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Travolta had his family by his side for Easter. The "Grease" actor, 68, shared a video to Instagram on Sunday of him alongside daughter Ella and son...

JOHN Berry
1d ago

Happy Birthday John.Thank you for all the happiness you have given to all of us. Here as wishing you many more years of happiness. You Sir deserve it

Hello Magazine

John Travolta leaves fans in disbelief as he embraces life in the UK

John Travolta has left America behind for a new venture abroad, and fans were amazed when they found out what he was doing. The star has temporarily moved across the pond to the UK, where he's filming a new Christmas project, and he brought his best attitude with him. While...
Hello Magazine

Sharon Osbourne puts on brave face with first appearance following tragic loss

Sharon Osbourne put on a brave face while attending Elton John’s AIDs Foundation Oscars party days following the death of Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins. Sharon and Ozzy both paid tribute to the performer, who very sadly passed away aged 50 on Friday, on social media. Sharon wrote: "Rest In Peace #taylorhawkins. Sending all our love to his wife and children," followed by a broken heart emoji," while Ozzy added: "@TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side – Ozzy."
Page Six

Bruce Willis pictured for first time since aphasia diagnosis reveal

Bruce Willis was all smiles as he snuggled with his wife in a pair of touching photos – his first public appearance since she announced his heartbreaking aphasia diagnosis. “Mom & Dad in their favorite habitat,” Emma Heming Willis captioned the two images she posted Wednesday on Instagram, along with the hashtag #offthegrid.
Fox News

Sandra Bullock says she regrets making this movie: ‘I’m still embarrassed’

According to Sandra Bullock, there’s one movie from her decades-long career in Hollywood that still makes "no sense." The actress recently sat down with her co-star Daniel Radcliffe to discuss their new film "The Lost City." When the pair was asked if there are any movies they were initially "embarrassed" to do, but "came around to" for their fans, the actress was quick to respond.
MOVIES
99.9 KTDY

Another Seinfeld Actor Has Died

For the second time in less than 2 weeks, an actor who appeared on the sitcom Seinfeld has died. On April 2, Estelle Harris died at the age of 93. Along with providing the voice of Mrs.Potato Head on the family hit "Toy Story", Harris also played the role of George Costanza's mother, Estelle Costanza, on Seinfeld.
Daily Mail

Ethel Kennedy's daughters celebrate the matriarch's 94th birthday by sharing touching family photos and childhood images - while praising her 'grace, humor and spunk'

Kennedy matriarch Ethel's daughters marked her 94th birthday on Monday by sharing touching tributes to their mother on Instagram - while posting several intimate family photos and childhood images. Both Kerry and Rory Kennedy shared social media posts marking the occasion, while also praising their 'superwoman' mother's 'grace, humor and...
Hello Magazine

Fans heartbroken after actress Maggie Fox dies in tragic accident

Maggie Fox, star of Shameless and Coronation Street, has died after a tragic accident, it has been announced. The actress, who was perhaps best-known for her role as Ruth Audsley in the hit soap, was part of a comedy partnership with Sue Ryding, who announced her sad death on Facebook on Tuesday.
