After 16 years without a new hall of fame class, the District 10 Basketball Coaches Association inducted five new members to its hall of fame on April 9. Steve Blackledge, Mary Ann Grimes, Bruce Howard, Bob Miller and John Smith are now members of the hall of fame. Grimes, Howard, Miller and Smith were inducted for their coaching careers, while Blackledge earned recognition for his high school sports writing career. Blackledge covered high school sports for The Dispatch for 34 years and was selected as writer of the year by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association seven times.

OHIO STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO