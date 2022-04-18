ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

WATCH: Bobcat & Cougar Baited To South Idaho Camera With Catnip

By Greg Jannetta
 1 day ago
Some of my favorite channels on YouTube are the ones that feature wildlife trail camera footage from throughout the United States. From time to time, viewers are treated to some truly remarkable images that show these beautiful animals in their natural habitat. One of my favorite examples of Idaho...

News Radio 1310 KLIX

There’s a Big Bad Bear on the Loose in Idaho

A grizzly with an attitude and a taste for flesh. The animal is munching on livestock in the northern panhandle. Idaho Fish and Game plans to trap the beast, attach a collar and then relocate the predator. Numerous panhandle publications are detailing the story. You can read more by clicking here.
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho Fish and Game to Trap Mountain Lion Prowling Hailey Neighborhoods

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A trap will be set to capture a large mountain lion seen in several Hailey neighborhoods and might be preying on smaller domestic cats. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said it recently received several reports in the last several weeks of a large lion seen within the city limits of Hailey. Conservation officers plan on setting a trap to relocate the animal from the city. People living there have reported missing pet cats and Idaho Fish and Game has confirmed two kills involving a mountain lion. So far, no dogs have been attacked or other domestic animals. "Fish and Game biologists are concerned that this particular lion is becoming habituated to living within the community, which presents concerns for resident and pet safety. Residents are strongly encouraged to be aware of their surroundings, especially during morning and evening hours. Pets should always be on leash whether they are being walked in town or in the surrounding mountains," said Idaho Fish and Game in a statement. Officials said it is important for people to check around their homes to make sure there isn't any place a lion could hide or daybed. It said sheds, areas under decks, and other potential hiding places should be closed off. Keeping garbage secure and inaccessible to other animals that might be prey to mountain lions will help keep them away. “We continue to encourage residents to notify our office if they observe a lion or see tracks around their homes, or if they come across cached prey” stated Regional Conservation Officer Clint Rogers, “our officers are always willing to work with local residents to make sure that they and their pets stay safe. Our goal is to encourage mountain lions to live in wild habitats, outside of our communities.”
HAILEY, ID
InspireMore

When This Couple Adopted A Cat, They Weren’t Expecting To Get A House Panther!

Some pets just seem to be destined for stardom. Andrey and Anastasia are a young couple who live in an apartment in Russia. They aren’t quite ready for children yet, but they wanted a cuddly companion to share their lives with, so they turned to Avito, the Russian version of eBay. They were browsing available cats and kittens when a pair of striking yellow eyes caught their attention.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Grizzly Bear Captured on Camera Emerging From Hibernation

If you’re looking for a bit of happy to kickstart your day, then we’ve got just the thing for you. Outsiders across North America celebrated the first day of spring just a few days ago. Now, we’re anxious to get ready for warmer weather. In addition, some of our wilder companions are awaking from a long winter’s nap. In an impossibly adorable clip, a camera at a British Columbian ski resort caught a local grizzly bear emerging from its den after spending the season in hibernation. Check it out.
The Daily American

News Radio 1310 KLIX

The 1 Gross Reason You Don’t Want to Visit Yellowstone in the Spring

I’m not one to normally say to anyone that they should skip a visit to Yellowstone National Park, but I would advise someone looking to head there on vacation right now to reschedule their plans. Yellowstone is still beautiful, a guaranteed adventure, and full of geysers and hot pots. The animals are all still there if you’re lucky enough to be around when they are, but that’s actually the problem with Yellowstone in the spring. Some of the animals are really gross-looking right now.
News Radio 1310 KLIX

News Radio 1310 KLIX

