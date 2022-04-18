ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winn Parish, LA

Crash claims the life of Natchitoches woman

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 1 day ago
WINN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, April 17, 2022, at approximately 7 AM, Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on Gum Springs Road near Dickerson Road. The crash claimed the life of 32-year-old Daanna Kennedy.

The investigation revealed that a 2004 Toyota Camry, driven by 22-year-old Taylor Hudson, was traveling northbound of Gum Springs Road when their vehicle crossed the centerlines into the southbound travel lane, and collided head-on with Kennedy’s 2014 Cadillac SRX.

Kennedy, who was not restrained, suffered severe injuries and was transported to a local hospital where she died. Hudson, who was restrained, sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Toxicology samples were collected and submitted for analysis.

MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

