Grand Rapids, MI

Patrick Lyoya’s death sparks new and old questions about law enforcement

By Jake Neher
wdet.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe April 4th police killing of Grand Rapids resident Patrick Lyoya poses questions about law enforcement that are both new and painfully familiar. “The reality is that the mindset hasn’t changed.” — Ike McKinnon, former chief of the Detroit Police Department. A Grand Rapids police officer...

wdet.org

