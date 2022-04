In an ideal NFL world, the San Francisco 49ers would lock up wide receiver Deebo Samuel to a long-term contract, keeping the dynamic player with the team for the foreseeable future. Things aren't always ideal in the NFL, though. Samuel's representatives and the 49ers appear far apart in contract discussions. Of course, it's only April. There is plenty of time for both sides to work something out.

SANTA CLARA, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO