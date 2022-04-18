ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Rapper T.I. is coming to the Kansas State Fair

By Laura McMillan
KSN News
KSN News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3doyWm_0fCcXzXE00

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A Grammy Award-winning rapper will perform at the Kansas State Fair grandstand this September.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dradi_0fCcXzXE00
(Courtesy Kansas State Fair)

Billboard Chart-topper T.I. is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 17. Chingy, another legend of rap, will open for T.I.

Some of T.I.’s top songs include: “Live Your Life” featuring Rihanna, “Bring Em Out,” “Whatever You Like,” “Rubber Band Man,” and “Swagga Like Us” featuring Jay-Z, Kanye West, and Lil Wayne.

Chingy’s major hit “Right Thurr” kicked off his career in 2003, with subsequent hits such as “Holidae In,” “I Like That,” and “Pullin’ Me Back.”

Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 22, at 8 a.m. However, if you want access to tickets first, click here to sign up for Kansas State Fair emails , and you’ll get a presale code Thursday morning. This year, each grandstand ticket includes a gate admission scan valid for the date of the event only.

2022 Kansas State Fair Nex-Tech Grandstand Acts (so far):

  • Friday, Sept. 9 – Rock the Fair: Battle of the Bands finals
  • Saturday, Sept. 10 – Parker McCollum with Priscilla Block
  • Sunday, Sept. 11 – Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias
  • Tuesday, Sept. 13 – Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry
  • Wednesday, Sept. 14 – TobyMac
  • Thursday, Sept. 15 – Great White and Quiet Riot
  • Saturday, Sept. 17 – T.I. with Chingy
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Victims identified in Saturday’s deadly hit-and-run

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The victims of a deadly hit-and-run involving a motorcycle in west Wichita early Saturday morning have been identified. The deadly crash happened around 2:50 a.m. near the intersection of W 17th St N and N Tyler Rd, according to the Wichita Police Department (WPD). The victims, who were riding a 2004 […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

K-9 units help find missing Kansas man

CHASE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — In a Facebook post on Monday, the Sedgwick County Government shared just how involved the Sedgwick County Emergency Management K-9 Search Team was in locating 44-year-old Jason Hinton, who was found dead after he went missing on Tuesday, April 6. According to the Facebook post, the K-9 search team was […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
CBS Chicago

Kanye West wins some GRAMMYs, but was told weeks ago that he wouldn't be performing

CHICAGO (CBS Chicago/CBS LA) -- Chicago native Kanye West was nominated for five GRAMMYs this year and won a couple, but was told weeks ago that he would not be performing at the Sunday night ceremony due to his "concerning online behavior" -- and perform he did not. West's "Donda" album was up for both Album of the Year and Best Rap Album. It did not win either award. For best rap album, "Donda" lost out to "Call Me If You Get Lost" by Tyler, The Creator, while for Album of the Year, it lost out to "We Are" by...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Entertainment
GQMagazine

Decoding the Subliminals on Pusha T and Jay-Z's "Neck & Wrist"

Spring is here, and things are thawing out for even our most notorious snow enthusiast: Pusha T. The Virginia rapper’s fourth studio album has been teased all year with nary a release date in sight. Today, though, the hype train picked up some more steam: we have a summer tour announcement, a title—“It’s Almost Dry”—and a new, incendiary single with Jay-Z. .
CELEBRITIES
GQMagazine

Future Is the Best Rapper Alive

Best Rapper Alive. It’s a lofty goal. A phrase Jay-Z famously uttered in 2003 on “Dirt Off Your Shoulder” that declared Shawn Carter the new standard while still paying respect to the late greats Tupac “2Pac” Shakur and Christopher “The Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace. A few years later, the other Mr. Carter, Lil Wayne, laid claim to the throne by outworking any and all competition with a canon of indisputable music.
MUSIC
XXL Mag

Jay-Z Appears to Respond to Faizon Love Saying Hov Lied About Ever Dealing Drugs on New Pusha-T Song

Jay-Z will always use his masterful rhymes to address any and all smoke that comes his way. This time around, he appears to be coming for actor-comedian Faizon Love. The latest example of that comes in the form of some new bars Hov spit on the Pusha-T track "Neck & Wrist" that appears to take aim at actor Faizon Love following some recent remarks he made about the Roc Nation boss.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Jay Z
Person
Lil Wayne
Person
T.i.
Person
Chingy
Person
Kanye
Person
Rihanna
Person
Parker Mccollum
Vibe

Damon Dash Says Black Entertainers “Should Make Our Own Grammys” Amid Kanye West Backlash

Click here to read the full article. With the cancellation of Kanye West’s performance at the upcoming Grammy Awards, and a petition to have him removed from the Coachella 2022 lineup, a number of celebrities close to the rapper have weighed in on the backlashing he’s currently enduring. Damon Dash, West’s friend and former CEO at Roc-A-Fella Records, gave his take on the Grammys’ decision, noting that the Album of the Year nominee probably isn’t as concerned with his exclusion as others might think.More from VIBE.comTory Lanez Files 'Protect Black Men' Petition On Behalf Of Kanye WestErica Campbell Alludes Kanye West...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Megan Thee Stallion Makes Sure All Eyes Are on Her at GRAMMYs

Trust Megan Thee Stallion to give fans the sweetest fashion looks! The 27-year-old rapper stepped on the red carpet of the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards looking like a true treat. The "Sweetest Pie" artist wowed in an animal print dress by Roberto Cavalli that showed off her stellar legs. The dress was lined with gold with a slit that came all the way up the rapper's thigh. What's more, the "WAP" rapper kept her look classic as her long tresses flowed down her back along with a smoky eye complete with her signature cut crease and winged eyeliner.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Kansas State Fair#Hutchinson#Ksnw#Montgomery Gentry#Tobymac#Great White#Chingy Copyright#Nexstar Media Inc
HipHopDX.com

Beyoncé Planning Oscars Performance Live From Dr. Dre, Eazy-E & Kendrick Lamar's Hometown

Compton, CA – Beyoncé tends to turn heads wherever she shows up, but the superstar is reportedly set to steal the spotlight at this year’s Oscars in spectacular fashion. According to Variety, Mrs. Carter has been in “deep talks” with the organizers behind the 94th Academy Awards since last week about staging an iconic performance of her King Richard song “Be Alive.”
COMPTON, CA
HipHopDX.com

Coi Leray Tries To Outsmart Charlamagne Tha God While Discussing Pusha T

New York, NY – Coi Leray sat down with The Breakfast Club on Wednesday (April 6) to discuss her forthcoming debut album Trendsetter. During the conversation, the 24-year-old rapper found herself in a sparring match with co-host Charlamagne Tha God as they discussed Pusha T’s relevancy and other “older” MCs after he blatantly told her, “I’m 43. I don’t think your music is for me.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
hotnewhiphop.com

Fivio Foreign Crowns Jay-Z As The Greatest Brooklyn Rapper Of All Time

Fivio Foreign labeled Jay-Z the greatest Brooklyn rapper of all time during a recent interview with Angie Martinez, during which he also discussed his new album, B.I.B.L.E., drill music, and more. When asked to name the best rapper to ever hail from his hometown of Brooklyn, he immediately answered, "Hov....
BROOKLYN, NY
HipHopWired

Benzino Responds To 50 Cent After Gay Accusations Online [Video]

The struggle continues for Benzino with no foreseeable end in sight. He has responded to 50 Cent after the king of petty put his alleged romantic dealings with a transgender individual. As per Complex the Boston, Massachusetts native had a lot to say when he spoke on his latest snafu. Last week footage of Shauna Brooks […]
BOSTON, MA
KSN News

KSN News

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy