Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs Police: DUI-suspected single motorcycle crash causes life-threatening injuries

By KRDO News
 1 day ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person suffered life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash Sunday involving a motorcycle.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area of Bayfield Dr. and Cheyenne Meadows Rd. at 4:35 p.m.

Police say a motorcycle was traveling west on Cheyenne Meadows Rd. in the area of Bayfield Dr. when the driver failed to negotiate a curve in the road. The motorcycle hit a curb, throwing both occupants from the bike.

According to police, the passenger suffered serious, life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital. The driver of the motorcycle was also taken to a local hospital.

CSPD says the crash is being investigated as possibly DUI-related. Police say one person, Timothy George, was arrested. Police have not identified whether or not George was the driver.

The post Colorado Springs Police: DUI-suspected single motorcycle crash causes life-threatening injuries appeared first on KRDO .

