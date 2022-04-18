ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene man charged with sexual assault of a child

ABILENE, Texas — A 31-year-old Abilene man has been arrested for sexually assaulting a child, according to a release from the Abilene Police Department. APD said Slade Dean King was arrested Friday,...

