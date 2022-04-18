The Tennessee Agricultural Enhancement Program is Now Accepting Proposals for Urban Tree Planting Projects

Like other cities with sound finances, Spring Hill can access the municipal bond market to help pay for capital-intensive roads, public works, and construction projects. Given the near-certainty of multiple interest rate hikes this year, the City seeks to obtain funds sooner than originally planned to reduce the cost of money. Among the near-term objectives is construction on phase one of the Buckner Lane South widening project this summer. This time last year, a AAA-rated, 20-year municipal bond paid approximately 83 basis points. A week ago, it was about 223 basis points. (A basis point is 1/100th of 1 percent.)

