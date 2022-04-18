ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Bluff, AL

Two Injured In Monday Morning Crash In Cedar Bluff

By Joey Weaver
weisradio.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEmergency crews responded to the scene of a two vehicle crash in Cedar Bluff on Monday morning....

weisradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

2 men killed in wreck with tractor-trailer on I-59 near Trussville, authorities say

Two men were killed Monday morning when the vehicle they were in collided with a tractor-trailer on I-59 in Jefferson County, authorities said. Clifton J. Cottingham, 47, of West Blocton, and his passenger, 42-year-old Brent resident Roy Melton Jr., were in a 1998 Chevrolet S10 that left the highway and struck the rear of a 2020 Freightliner tractor-trailer on the emergency shoulder of I-59 around 9:20 a.m. Monday, said Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Senior Trooper Justin O’Neal.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
DFW Community News

Double Fatal Crash Closes I-30 in Dallas Monday Morning

Two people were killed in a crash that shut down Interstate 30 in Dallas Monday morning, deputies say. The Dallas County Sheriff's Department said the crash happened at about 2:20 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-30 at Ferguson Road. Video from the scene showed at least two vehicles with extensive damage on the highway.
DALLAS, TX
WOWT

Two people injured in early morning crash; Omaha Police respond

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police responded to a two-vehicle crash near 40th & Dodge just before 1 a.m. Friday. Dispatchers say two people were taken to the hospital, one in serious condition. The cause of the crash is under investigation. — This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News...
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Accidents
City
Cedar Bluff, AL
City
Cherokee, AL
Cedar Bluff, AL
Crime & Safety
KAAL-TV

One injured in two-vehicle crash in Dodge County

(ABC 6 NEWS) - One person is injured after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 14 on Thursday, according to Minnesota State Patrol. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on Highway 14 near mile marker 191 in Ashland Township. A state patrol crash report stated that a 19-year-old Owatonna woman had...
DODGE COUNTY, MN
CBS 46

Man killed in crash on I-85 North in Gwinnett County

SUWANEE, Ga. (CBS46) - Suwanee Police responded to a fatal crash Monday afternoon on I-85 northbound at exit 111/Lawrenceville Suwanee Road involving a tractor-trailer and a van. Suwanee Police Captain Robert Thompson tells us the person killed has been identified as 32-year-old Jorge Zuno, of Buford, Ga., and his next...
SUWANEE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#The Weiss Mart
WRBL News 3

I-85 in Gwinnett County shutdown, SWAT team on scene negotiating with armed person on bus

UPDATE – The armed individual aboard Greyhound bus taken into custody by Gwinnett SWAT, according to officials. ____________________________________________________________________________________ GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Law Enforcement is on the scene of an incident on Interstate 85 in Gwinnett County, near Indian Trail. According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, traffic in the area has stopped and a […]
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Family identifies 10-year-old killed in house fire

Diagnosed with Debt: Many Americans face financial hardships from crushing unpaid medical bills. A trip to the emergency room can instantly change your life - not just medically, but financially as well. Americans are burdened with at least $140 billion in outstanding medical debt according to the Journal of the American Medical Association. But help is out there. Consumer Investigator Rachel DePompa speaks with experts on the frontline aiding those “Diagnosed with Debt”.
LOGANVILLE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WKRG News 5

2 separate vehicle wrecks leads to one man dead, identity unknown

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said one man is dead after two separate traffic wrecks occurred. On Sunday, April 17 at 5 a.m. Mobile police officers were called to a traffic wreck on I-65 northbound at Dauphin Street. When officers arrived they found an empty vehicle that was left in […]
MOBILE, AL
Forsyth County News

Two Dawsonville women dead after north Forsyth wreck

Two Dawsonville women were killed in a head-on wreck in north Forsyth County on Tuesday, March 22. According to a news release from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, at about 8:25 a.m. on Tuesday, deputies and the Forsyth County Fire Department responded to a head-on collision between a 2003 Honda Accord and a 2013 Hyundai Elantra at the intersection of Bannister and Mockingbird roads. The driver of the Honda, Jessica James, 36, of Dawsonville was pronounced dead at the scene, and the passenger in the Hyundai, Sarah Decoteau, 38, of Dawsonville, was produced dead after being transported by Life Flight to an area hospital.
DAWSONVILLE, GA
News Channel Nebraska

UPDATE: Five people injured in Monday rollover crash near Pleasanton

PLEASANTON, NE — Five people are recovering from injuries after a rollover accident near Pleasanton on Monday. Emergency personnel responded to the scene on Nebraska State Highway 10 just north of 310th road around 10:40 in the morning. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says an 18-year-old driver lost control of an SUV and rolled it off right side of the road. It came to a rest on the driver’s side of the vehicle.
PLEASANTON, NE
CBS 46

1 killed in crash on I-75 in Bartow County

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Bartow County. According to the Georgia State Patrol, troopers were requested to investigate a crash around 3:30 p.m. on Interstate 75 South near mile marker 305. They say a black Kia Forte, driven by 29-year-old Charles Bryan Hair, was traveling south on I-75 when Hair lost control of his vehicle, traveled off the right side of the roadway, and struck a tree.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy