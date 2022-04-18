Homeless encampments

OAKLAND (KPIX 5) – On Monday morning, Oakland crews moved in to begin cleaning up a huge homeless encampment near the Home Depot on High Street. Alameda Avenue near the entrance to the store has been a magnet for homeless RV dwellers for years, and area businesses have complained bitterly about them. Every time the city cleans them out, they return within months and the trash generated on the streets and sidewalks is breathtaking. This time, crews closed the street for what was being called a “deep cleaning.” RVs parked near High Street in East Oakland. (CBS) “And the deep cleaning is just to...

OAKLAND, CA ・ 29 DAYS AGO