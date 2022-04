The Pioneer Union School District announced Patrick Paturel will become its new superintendent and principal of Mountain Creek Middle School. “Patrick brings a wealth of experience and knowledge having worked in our county for many years,” said Board President Jonathan Russell after the PUSD board approved his selection during its April 7 meeting. “We welcome him with open arms and are excited to see the district grow and flourish under his direction.”

