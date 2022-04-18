Pennsylvania man uploads child porn to YouTube; Found with videos of children’s feet in public: Police say

A Pennsylvania man was arrested after he allegedly uploaded a child porn video to YouTube.

Pennsylvania State Police tell news outlets that James Gockle recorded the video in 2013 but recently uploaded the video to YouTube.

State police say the video showed a young girl from the same area Gockle is from, Westmoreland County, who was about 10 years old at the time and the video went from her feet to all over her body. Police say the child didn’t have any clothes on.

Police searched the residence where Gockle lives with his mother and girlfriend and said they found a large number of videos that showed children’s feet being filmed in public.

PA State police belive there could be more victims and the investigation is ongoing

