April Community Builder Award presented to Carbon County

UTICA — Assemblymember Marianne Buttenschon, D-119, Marcy, was awarded The New York State Builders Association 2021 Defender’s of Housing Award. “I am honored to accept the award and respect the dedication and hard working members of the NYSBA. As so many faced challenges through the pandemic, this group of hard working men and women wasn’t exempted. They worked and continue to work together to promote and support the building industry in the Mohawk Valley and throughout the state.”

MARCY, NY ・ 24 DAYS AGO