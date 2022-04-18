April Community Builder Award presented to Carbon County

Sonoma County communities scored big in the release of a new tranche of state drought relief money Monday, receiving more than $31 million for projects aimed at shoring up water supplies as the region endures a third year of drought. The cities of Healdsburg and Cloverdale were among the recipients....
Northern Kentucky has a long history of supporting education and celebrating the vital role educators, businesses, and community partners play in ensuring students are ready for the future. Continuing this tradition, the Northern Kentucky Education Council (NKYEC) will present the 2022 Excellence in Education Celebration on April 27 from 5-8 p.m. at Receptions Event Center in Erlanger.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin paid a special visit to Altavista Monday to present the inaugural Spirit of Virginia Award to the National Center for Healthy Veterans. “It’s an award for organizations that are embodying what is the Spirit of Virginia,...
Happy Cats Haven, a local, non-profit, no-kill adoption center, presents their 7th Annual Acatemy Awards on April 9th at 6:00 p.m. This virtual gala and online silent auction is a big fundraiser for the organization.
UTICA — Assemblymember Marianne Buttenschon, D-119, Marcy, was awarded The New York State Builders Association 2021 Defender’s of Housing Award. “I am honored to accept the award and respect the dedication and hard working members of the NYSBA. As so many faced challenges through the pandemic, this group of hard working men and women wasn’t exempted. They worked and continue to work together to promote and support the building industry in the Mohawk Valley and throughout the state.”
The Central Virginia Transportation Authority is seeking public input about funding it’s planning to allocate for 30 transportation projects in Henrico and its other member localities (Charles City, Chesterfield, Goochland, Hanover, New Kent and Powhatan counties, as well as the city of Richmond and the town of Ashland). The...
Hunters all around the country use onX Hunt to identify and access public land. Now, a new report by the mapping company shows just how much land in the American West is technically public, but in a legal gray area when it comes to accessing that land. The detailed report...
Comments / 1