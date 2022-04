I travel Jacquier Road a lot. While I don’t mind the temporary or permanent truck scale, it is in an odd spot. But, hey, if it works …. What I do mind is our tax dollars paying for the men/women holding the sign saying stop/slow. I’m all about safety. I make sure I wave to the men/women to let them know I see them. However, do they think we cannot see a large truck entering and exiting? I’m sure Caltrans has a better use of those men/women and our tax dollars.

PLACERVILLE, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO