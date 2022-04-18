TEHILLIM: Jackson Ramming Attack Victim Takes Turn for the Worse; Moshe Yigal ben Brunyah

ELIZABETH, N.J. -- An apparent road rage driver caught on camera left an Elizabeth city worker with fractures, lacerations, and broken bones all over her body.The town is now coming together to raise money for what's expected to be a lengthy, and costly, recovery, CBS2's Christina Fan reported Monday.Morgan Scott is still recovering in the hospital nearly one week after surviving a nightmare road rage attack.Surveillance video shows the driver of a silver SUV repeatedly try to run the 23-year-old over on a residential street."People can't even look at it. The guy is a lunatic, maniac," neighbor Isaac Berenholz said.READ MORE: New video:...
