ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

New help available for struggling homeowners in Kansas

By Heidi Schmidt
KSN News
KSN News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nKLcB_0fCcUhV500

TOPEKA, Kan. — There is new help available for struggling homeowners in Kansas.

The Kansas Homeowners Assistance Fund is now accepting applications. It’s available to homeowners who are struggling to make mortgage or utility payments because of hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state said more than 15,000 home loads were delinquent as of May 2021. About 70% of those loans are at least 90-days late.

The program is funded through the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

US inflation soars to 40-year high, jumping 8.5% in past year

Homeowners must meet the following criteria to be eligible:

  • You own your home in Kansas.
  • The property is your primary residence.
  • You can provide valid proof of identification.
  • You are at risk of losing your home without assistance.
  • Your recent income did not exceed 150 percent of your area’s median income.
  • Your household is experiencing documented financial hardship during the COVID pandemic.

Applicants must not have received assistance from other sources for the same costs and time period for which they are requesting help.

Programs help Kansans with suspended driver’s licenses

Assistance through KHAF is available to cover the following:

  • Mortgage Reinstatement – Past due mortgage payments including principal, interest, escrowed taxes and insurance, and any reasonable fees associated with the delinquency.
  • Mortgage Payments – Up to 6 months of future mortgage payments to homeowners who qualify for Mortgage Reinstatement.
  • Property Charges – Delinquent property taxes, homeowner and flood insurance, homeowner association and condominium association fees, cooperative maintenance charges, common charges and any reasonable fees associated with the delinquency.
  • Utilities/Internet/Broadband Fees – Delinquent utility payments, including electricity, gas, home energy, water, wastewater as well as internet and broadband services.

Homeowners can apply online . If the application is approved, the funds are applied directly to homeowners’ accounts as quickly as possible.

Additional information is available online through the Kansas Housing Corporation’s Homeowner Assistance Fund , or by calling 855-307-KHAF(5423).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

New Kansas bill allows some nurses to practice independently

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new bill signed by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly on Friday is expected to expand access to health care by allowing advanced practice registered nurses (APRNs) to practice independently. Kelly said in a news release that the intention of the bill is to “improve the availability of high-quality health care” and […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Check your home, your car – $1M ticket set to expire

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Someone in Kansas could be the winner of $1 million and not know it. And time is running out for them to claim the prize. The Kansas Lottery says that a Mega Millions ticket that someone bought in south-central Kansas last year is worth $1 million, but it is going to […]
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas now has a state fruit

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas now has an official state fruit. On Tuesday, Governor Laura Kelly signed House Bill 2644, officially designating the sandhill plum, also known as the chickasaw plum, as the state fruit of Kansas. The process of making the sandhill plum the state fruit started in 2021 when more than 400 students […]
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
City
Home, KS
City
Topeka, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Real Estate
Local
Kansas Business
WTAP

Funds available to W. Va. homeowners with COVID-19 hardships

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - Some West Virginia homeowners who have had financial struggles related to the coronavirus pandemic may qualify for assistance from the state. Gov. Jim Justice says the West Virginia Housing Development Fund program will start accepting applications next Monday. The program can provide up to $15,000...
CHARLESTON, WV
The US Sun

Three ways struggling homeowners can avoid foreclosure as numbers rocket – can you get up to $80,000?

STRUGGLING homeowners worried about foreclosure can get help under a few programs. January saw a major increase in foreclosures as about 33,000 loans were referred to foreclosure, according to data firm Black Knight. Separate data from analytics firm ATTOM Data Solutions also revealed that lenders repossessed 2,634 properties through foreclosures...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Housing Corporation#Homeowner Association#Flood Insurance#American Rescue Plan Act#Covid#Kansans#Khaf
MarketWatch

My husband and I owe $87,000 on our mortgage and have $400,000 in savings. Should we sell our home now to prepare for retirement?

My husband and I are unsure if we should downsize now or wait for housing prices and our debt to come down. We are recent empty nesters at ages 62 and 68, and both still working full time with an annual net income of $190,000. We have owned the home for over 20 years and the estimated value a few years ago was about $400,000. After a refinance our mortgage balance is $87,000, an equity loan balance of $40,000, savings account of $140,000 and we have only about $260,000 in retirement accounts.
REAL ESTATE
KSN News

Body found in south Wichita near railroad track

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A body was found in south Wichita on Tuesday night. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), officers responded shortly before 11:30 p.m. to the call of a possible dead person in the area of S Broadway and E 47th St S. Upon arrival, officers checked the area and located a […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Public defender removed from Wichita murder case

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A public defender’s request to be removed from representing Charity Blackmon in the Sedgwick County Court was granted on Wednesday, April 13. Blackmon was initially charged on suspicion of first-degree murder in a hit-and-run and a shooting that killed bicyclist Merrill Rabus, 54, in east Wichita back in March of 2021. […]
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
101.5 KNUE

At $350,000 This Is The Most Overpriced Home in the State of Texas

I'm honestly not sure what to think of this property for sale in San Antonio, Texas. I'm wondering if the real estate agent made a mistake in the listing or if someone is really trying to get $350,000 for a house that was completely destroyed in a fire. There are photos below that show a little bit more of the house that was on fire but this has to be the most overpriced home in the state of Texas.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSN News

Investigators think missing Kansas man was murdered

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The family of a Kansas man is desperate to know what happened to him. Detreck Foster of Independence was last seen two years ago this week. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Independence Police Department are using the anniversary of his disappearance to remind people they need help to […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Human remains found in north Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is investigating after someone found human remains in the 4000 block of East 45th Street North late Saturday. Police and the coroner were in the 4300 block of 45th Street North Sunday. That is just north of Stucky Middle School, between Hillside and Oliver. Police say a […]
WICHITA, KS
KFOR

Oklahoma bill aims to lock the clock

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Time change is a hot political topic these days. There is currently legislation in Washington that would make Daylight Saving Time permanent, but now, Oklahoma legislators are trying to pass their own laws to try to put the great standard versus daylight savings debate to bed for good.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KSN News

1 injured, 1 arrested after northeast Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One person was rushed to the hospital after a shooting near 21st Street North and Oliver in Wichita Monday afternoon. The shooting happened in a parking lot between a Kwik Shop and an apartment complex. The convenience store is just northeast of Wichita State University. Police say two men got into […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Westbound I-70 reopened in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - KDOT has reopened westbound I-70 into Colorado. The Kansas Department of Transportation has closed westbound Interstate 70 at WaKeeney due to winter weather in Colorado. KDOT said in a release Monday afternoon that drivers heading west are advised to use alternate routes. Additional closures may be...
KANSAS STATE
Motley Fool

4 Big Mistakes When Applying for Auto Insurance

These errors could be costly ones for motorists. Drivers need to provide the required information when buying auto insurance. Some motorists make costly mistakes during the process, like not mentioning their car is also used for business purposes. This could end up leading to financial disaster. Buying auto insurance can...
ECONOMY
KSN News

KSN News

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy