We wish to thank the Mountain Democrat and Noel Stack for announcing our contest. Our winners received their awards on Saturday April 2, at a luncheon at the El Dorado County Office of Education. The winning essays can be read by accessing the Democratic Party of El Dorado County website. Our thanks to all who contributed and to the many students who submitted essays. Sincere thanks to the teachers and counselors who helped get the information to students. The contest is open to juniors and seniors in all the public high schools of El Dorado County and we look forward to next year’s contest.

EL DORADO COUNTY, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO