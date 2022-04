Over the weekend in Corpus Christi, Claudia Canales was driving down Commanche Street and noticed a woman walking holding a baby. As reported by KRIS-TV in Corpus Canales thought the woman looked lost and confused, so she pulled her car up to the woman. It was at that point, the woman asked her to take the 12-day old baby with her and she did!

