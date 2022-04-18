What’s your fear?

On Friday, March 25, the cover story of the Mountain Democrat was “Jury’s verdict: Popejoy not guilty,” by Eric Jaramishian. Mr. Popejoy was accused of brandishing a firearm “in an angry or threatening manner” at three teenage girls who made obscene gestures as they drove by his Placerville...
Unhappy partners often find themselves deciding whether financial security or a romantic relationship matters more. Children's mental health fares better when parents work together, regardless of whether the parents are married or divorced. Women in particular are at a financial disadvantage if they get divorced. “I just don’t know if...
Men and women view divorce differently. Men often make these same three mistakes without regard for the ramifications on others. All three behaviors can be corrected if the man is open to making changes. It’s never fair to make broad generalizations about any group of people, but, in my work...
Fighting anxiety usually worsens it, but when anxiety is accepted and experienced, it tends to dissipate. Acceptance of anxiety should not be practiced with the intent of avoiding the feeling, but instead as a way of increasing one's tolerance for it. Movement helps reduce extreme levels of anxiety by shifting...
** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. A narcissist I know hid behind his addiction. I was a vulnerable single parent when I met the narcissist. He hid behind addiction and was like a silver-tongued snake pretending to help me when in fact, he was grooming me to be his next fix.
If your parents didn't meet your childhood emotional needs, you may have developed some false ideas about yourself and your life. These incorrect assumptions can become integrated with your core beliefs and you can end up living by them. Becoming aware of these false assumptions can lead to a change...
Getting hit by a love bomb feels glorious! The lavish attention and affection seem to answer our prayers. We’ve found Mr. or Ms. Right―our soul mate; unsuspecting that we’ve been targeted by a narcissist. The bomber abruptly changes colors and loses interest, and our dream comes crashing down. Rejection is excruciating, especially at the height of romance. It’s a traumatic shock to our hearts. We feel duped, betrayed, and abandoned.
Responses to loss are as distinctive as the individuals who experience them. Diagnoses such as prolonged grief may encourage the misunderstanding that grief is something we need to get over. Navigating through the grief of loss may be far more complicated if we are involved in a soul mate relationship...
Eye peeking out of green leafPhoto by Clement percheron:. We don't understand what we are getting ourselves into when we get married. The same can be said for divorce. It's not uncommon to enter into both without a plan. Love drives us towards one and away from the other.
Brian F. Martin says his mom grew up in a violent household. Her father would slap her across the face and hit her mother. Both her parents insulted her appearance, telling her she would never amount to anything. As frightening as the physical abuse was, she said it was the...
People who don't have strong boundaries often believe others' needs are more important than their own. Even though setting boundaries can be incredibly difficult, doing so creates more personal freedom in the long run. Setting a boundary with someone else can start with assuming they have the best intentions before...
Negative self-talk may seem harmless, but a study published in June of 2020 by the Alzheimer’s & Dementia Journal linked negative thought patterns to brain changes that could be associated with developing Alzheimer’s. Older adults who were more likely to engage in negative thinking were more likely to experience cognitive decline.
Why are some happier flying solo while others want a romantic partner? Are some people truly better off alone?. Geoff MacDonald, a professor in the department of psychology in the University of Toronto's Faculty of Arts & Science, investigated the topic in a recent study that resulted in the first data to connect "attachment styles" to how happy people are with being single and with their lives overall.
All of us are striving to be happy. We put considerable time and effort into doing so yet we often get caught up in bad habits and cycles of misery. We might even sometimes wonder whether happiness is a worthy pursuit at all. In my book, Happiness By Design, I...
Click here to read the full article. On Tuesday, Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, a Trump-appointed federal judge deemed “not qualified” by the American Bar Association, struck down the national mask mandates for airplanes and public transportation. On Wednesday, President Biden reacted with the executive equivalent of a gigantic shrug.
The decision to wear a mask on public transit, Biden told reporters during a trip to New Hampshire, is “up to them.”
Reporter: "Should people continue to wear masks on planes?"
Biden: "That's up to them." pic.twitter.com/SyEg4WUzxu
— The Recount (@therecount) April 19, 2022
Press Secretary Jen Psaki offered a slightly more robust response to one of...
Moving on from high school or college and entering the "real world" is often a daunting experience. For the entirety of your adolescent life, each school you attended and the guardians who parented you provided some sort of structure and expectation basis. Afterward, you may feel lost and unsure of how to move forward on your own.
Comments / 0