DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Some who move to North Texas jokingly claim they're allergic to the area. And some of those claims may not be far off.Dr. Marie Fitzgerald, an allergy and immunologist based in Flower Mound says she's seen allergies on the rise. And she would know, a she runs North Texas' pollen collection and counting station from the roof of her practice. North Texas cities have consistently been on the asthma and allergy foundation's list of allergy capitals for years now.WATCH: How is pollen counted in North Texas?Spring allergy season is at its peak right. There's pollen everywhere on cars,...

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO