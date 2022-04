The Yale softball team played a tough series last weekend against Princeton. The Bulldogs were outmatched and swept at home by the Ivy League’s second placed Tigers. With the losses, the Bulldogs (8–20, 6–9 Ivy) fell back under .500 despite winning a road series against Columbia last weekend. Princeton (19–13–1, 11–4) maintained its good standing at the top of the Ivy League and finished the weekend in second place, just behind Harvard. Game one of Sunday’s double header between the Ancient Eight foes was nationally televised on ESPNU, the first time in program history that the Elis were featured on the national stage.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 12 HOURS AGO