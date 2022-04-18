Treasure Island offramps on Bay Bridge reopen after being closed due to collision
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A traffic obstruction at Treasure Island and Macalla Roads, that had earlier seen both offramps to Treasure Island from the Eastbound and Westbound Interstate 80 closed, has been resolved, according to a tweet from the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management . KRON4 had earlier reached out to the San Francisco Police Department which confirmed that officers from the Southern Station responded to a call of a vehicle collision involving a commercial truck shortly before 8:00 a.m.Millbrae woman arrested in hit-and-run, assault
“Officers arrived on scene and located a 40 year old white male who is being evaluated for possible injuries,” said SFPD Media Relations representative Allison Maxie in a statement sent to KRON4. “Officers remain on the scene investigating the cause of the collision.”
SFPD’s traffic safety division later sent out a tweet clarifying the incident as a “solo noninjury collision involving a big rig.” Motorists are still being advised to expect delays and use alternate routes if possible.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.
Comments / 0