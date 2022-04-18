Treasure Island offramps on Bay Bridge reopen after being closed due to collision

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A traffic obstruction at Treasure Island and Macalla Roads, that had earlier seen both offramps to Treasure Island from the Eastbound and Westbound Interstate 80 closed, has been resolved, according to a tweet from the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management . KRON4 had earlier reached out to the San Francisco Police Department which confirmed that officers from the Southern Station responded to a call of a vehicle collision involving a commercial truck shortly before 8:00 a.m.

“Officers arrived on scene and located a 40 year old white male who is being evaluated for possible injuries,” said SFPD Media Relations representative Allison Maxie in a statement sent to KRON4. “Officers remain on the scene investigating the cause of the collision.”

SFPD’s traffic safety division later sent out a tweet clarifying the incident as a “solo noninjury collision involving a big rig.” Motorists are still being advised to expect delays and use alternate routes if possible.

