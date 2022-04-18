ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Blockbuster week of debates ahead on Channel 11

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CPy3y_0fCcU67Z00
Decision 2022 Decision 2022 (WPXI)

PENNSYLVANIA — This Thursday kicks off a blockbuster week of live, prime time debates on WPXI/Channel 11 for three key statewide races in Pennsylvania.

This Thursday, April 21, John Fetterman, Conor Lamb and Malcolm Kenyatta take the stage for the US Senate Debate among Democrats ahead of next month’s primary.

Next Monday, April 25, Dr. Mehmet Oz and Dave McCormick will be on stage together for the first time in a televised debate on WPXI/Channel 11 as candidates for US Senate on the Republican side.

And next Wednesday, April 27, the Republican candidates for Governor will debate live on WPXI-TV/Channel 11.

All three debates will air live at 8pm and will be co-moderated by Channel 11 News Anchor Lisa Sylvester.

We hope you’ll join us for this unprecedented week of live, prime time debates at a critical time for our country, our commonwealth and our communities.

These debates will also be seen live on our WPXI Streaming Apps, which you can download for free.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malcolm Kenyatta
Person
Mehmet Oz
Person
Conor Lamb
Fortune

Over 700 Fox News viewers were paid to watch CNN for a month and the results are illuminating

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The nation watched while Ketanji Brown Jackson endured days of questioning by the Senate Judiciary Committee leading up to her confirmation. But depending on where you watched the coverage of the hearings, you may have gotten a different perspective or understanding of Judge Jackson's experience and the agenda of the Republicans on the committee questioning her.
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOXBusiness

Kudlow: Joe Biden is in big trouble on corruption

I want to begin with a quick quote from Senator Rick Scott on last night's show. SENATOR RICK SCOTT: Now, probably the biggest issue is this runaway inflation. The Biden administration has caused the border crisis and what's going to happen now with getting rid of Title 42, that's a big deal, you know, not being energy independent, but…I think fraud and corruption infuriates people. It infuriates Republicans, independents and Democrats."
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dr Mehmet Oz#Democrats#Debate Live#Us Senate#Wpxi Channel 11#Republican#Wpxi Tv Channel 11#Channel 11 News Anchor#Wpxi Streaming Apps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NBC News

Fox News isn't news

The problem with Fox “News,” the cable TV channel, isn’t just what it is — it’s also what it isn’t. It is often a purveyor of propaganda and misinformation. What it’s not is a source of “news” — at least not by any normal definition.
TV & VIDEOS
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
81K+
Followers
102K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy