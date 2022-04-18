Blockbuster week of debates ahead on Channel 11

Decision 2022 Decision 2022 (WPXI)

PENNSYLVANIA — This Thursday kicks off a blockbuster week of live, prime time debates on WPXI/Channel 11 for three key statewide races in Pennsylvania.

This Thursday, April 21, John Fetterman, Conor Lamb and Malcolm Kenyatta take the stage for the US Senate Debate among Democrats ahead of next month’s primary.

Next Monday, April 25, Dr. Mehmet Oz and Dave McCormick will be on stage together for the first time in a televised debate on WPXI/Channel 11 as candidates for US Senate on the Republican side.

And next Wednesday, April 27, the Republican candidates for Governor will debate live on WPXI-TV/Channel 11.

All three debates will air live at 8pm and will be co-moderated by Channel 11 News Anchor Lisa Sylvester.

We hope you’ll join us for this unprecedented week of live, prime time debates at a critical time for our country, our commonwealth and our communities.

These debates will also be seen live on our WPXI Streaming Apps, which you can download for free.

