Mount Vernon, OH

MVNU music department to present spring concert at Ariel-Foundation Park

Knox Pages
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOUNT VERNON —The Music Department at Mount Vernon Nazarene University is excited to return to the Schnormeier Event Center at Ariel-Foundation Park for a concert performance on Saturday, April 23, at 3 p.m. The concert will include a wide variety of music featuring the Symphonic Wind Ensemble, Flute...

www.knoxpages.com

The Guardian

Gabrieli Consort & Players/McCreesh review – superb and exhilarating Bach

The main work in Paul McCreesh and his Gabrieli Consort and Players’ Bach concert at the Wigmore was the Easter Oratorio, which we don’t hear nearly as often as we should. Originally written as a cantata for Easter Sunday in 1725, it was revised as an oratorio 10 years later. With just under an hour’s music, it’s relatively short when placed beside Bach’s Passions. And, unlike Handelian oratorio, it is rooted primarily in reflection rather than dramatic narrative. “Reflective”, however, doesn’t even begin to describe the impact it makes with its elated opening and closing choruses, recitatives for multiple soloists that veer at times towards operatic arioso, and successive arias with woodwind obbligatos. It’s meditative, exalted and among the most beautiful things in Bach’s output.
RELIGION

