ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Geaux Vote! Here’s what you’ll see on the ballot this month.

By Peyton LoCicero Trist
WGNO
WGNO
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o03RT_0fCcTZLw00

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- Early voting is officially underway. Right now, voters can cast their ballots for the Municipal General Election. Some voters will weigh in on some big items this time.

  • In New Orleans, a proposed Five Mill Tax that could help low-income families with daycare costs will be on the ballot.
  • Over in Jefferson Parish, voters will see a tax proposal, which would help raise deputy pay in the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.
  • A sales tax in St. Tammany Parish is being proposed. If approved it would fund part of the North Shore District Attorney’s Office.

If you are heading to the polls this week, here is some important information to note.

Polls open up at 8:30 A.M. each morning and will stay open until 6:00 P.M. Early voting runs through April 23, 2022.

Don’t forget if you just moved parishes, are new to the area, or just turned 18, getting registered to vote is easy. Just head over to GeauxVote.com. On the Home Page, there is a button to click that says register.

Keep in mind, that the deadline is approaching for absentee voting. You have to request an absentee ballot by next Tuesday, April 26 by 4:30 P.M. and it has to be turned in by April 29.

Click here for more voting information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
99.9 KTDY

New Poll: Governor John Bel Edwards’ Approval Rating Takes “Unusual” Drop

Two years ago, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards was holding strong with voter support in the state. After winning re-election in 2019 over Republican challenger Eddie Rispone, the governor sported a 56% approval rating in 2020. That is huge considering Louisiana is very much a red state and has voted Republicans to every statewide elected office except the governor's. Also, in voting from districts across the state, Republicans have a vast majority over Democrats in both the state House and the state Senate.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Elections
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
Local
Louisiana Elections
City
New Orleans, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Absentee Voting#Early Voting#Absentee Ballot#Ballots#St Tammany Parish#The Home Page
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WGNO

Man allegedly streamed stabbing on Facebook Live

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man was arrested by police after allegedly streaming a stabbing on Facebook Live. The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a location on S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. on Monday night. Officers arrived at approximately 9:52 p.m. and immediately initiated an investigation into reports of a “deceased female,” according […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WGNO

WGNO

20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy