ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Legacy of Jim Crow still affects funding for public schools

By The Conversation
Phys.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly 70 years ago—in its 1954 Brown v. Board decision—the Supreme Court framed racial segregation as the cause of educational inequality. It did not, however, challenge the lengths to which states went to ensure the unequal funding of Black schools. Before Brown, Southern states were using segregation...

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
Lakeland Gazette

1,586 SCHOOL BOOK BANS AND RESTRICTIONS IN 86 SCHOOL DISTRICTS ACROSS 26 STATES

First-of-its-Kind Banned Books Index Finds Censors Target 1,145 Unique Book Titles. The literary and free expression organization PEN America today released a new Index of School Book Bans and accompanying report, Banned in the USA, that documents the alarming spike in censorship of books in school districts across the country over the past nine months, with individual books and even whole categories of books—many related to race, racism, sexual orientation and gender identity— disappearing from school library shelves and barred from classrooms and curricula. The organization said the widespread censorship was unparalleled in its intensity and frequency and represents a serious threat to free expression and students’ First Amendment rights. This report constitutes the first detailed, book by book, district by district account of what books are being banned, where in the country, and through what procedures.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Phys.org

Empathy softens teachers' biases, reduces racial gap in student suspensions

Interventions that seek to evoke empathy in teachers can sideline biases and narrow the racial gap in suspensions of middle school students, suggests new research from the University of California, Berkeley. In one of the most rigorous efforts to date to combat race-based inequity in school suspensions, UC Berkeley social...
BERKELEY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Virginia State
Daily Mail

Minnesota professor is ordered to give back $120,000 she raised in honor of Philando Castile but KEPT instead of paying down school children's lunch debts

A Minnesota college professor who organized a viral online fundraiser to pay off student lunch debts in Philando Castile's name has been ordered to repay $120,000 that prosecutors said she pocketed. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison's office last week announced that it had reached a settlement agreement with Pamela Fergus,...
ADVOCACY
Black Enterprise

A Former KKK Headquarters In South Carolina Will Now Become A Diversity Center

A former Ku Klux Klan (KKK) headquarters in Laurens, South Carolina, a city known for its racist history, is now being turned into a diversity center. KKK member John Howard Jr. opened the Redneck Shop, a KKK museum, store and meeting place inside of an old movie theater in 1996. Over the years the place became known as the “World’s Only Klan Museum,” according to the Anti-Defamation League. In addition to a KKK headquarters, the place also sold lynching photos, old grenades owned by the groups, pins, T-shirts, hats, and other hateful memorabilia.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Segregation#School Systems#Brown V Board#The Supreme Court#Southern
PennLive.com

‘It’s a symbol of hatred and pain’: A vendor of Confederate and Trump flags showed up at an elementary school fair and one mom wasn’t having it

There was controversy this week at a Mississippi elementary school after a recent PTO fair featured a vendor who was reportedly peddling Confederate flags and flags that supported Donald Trump. If that seems like odd offerings at an elementary school, Woolmarket Elementary principal Kevin Roberts, at least publicly, appears to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Parents Magazine

Ruby Bridges Paid a High Price for Going to An All-White School—And Black Kids Today Are Too

When 6-year-old Ruby Bridges walked into William Frantz Elementary School on November 14, 1960, her community placed indescribable hope in her footsteps. But the familiar images of her small frame surrounded by an angry white mob, federal marshals, and her mother only tell part of the story. Bridges went down in history as the representation of integration, the fulfilled promise of the U.S. Supreme Court's unanimous 1954 Brown v. Board of Education decision outlawing segregation in schools. Her mother hoped this meant her daughter would finally have access to the quality education she deserved. But at least for a while, those steps into her elementary school marked a harder life, not a better one.
SOCIETY
NBC News

Florida student goes viral after giving classmates an LGBTQ history lesson

A few days after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law a bill limiting LGBTQ instruction in the state’s public schools, high school student Will Larkins had an idea. Larkins, the founder and president of the Queer Student Union at Winter Park High School, just outside Orlando, said he asked his history teacher if he could share a lesson with classmates about the 1969 Stonewall uprising in New York City, widely considered a crucial turning point in the modern LGBTQ rights movement. The teacher agreed, Larkins said.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Houston Chronicle

Ted Cruz's Daughters Attend a Private School That Is 'Anti-Racist'

Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas helped lead the Republican charge against anti-racism efforts at a private school in Washington during the Supreme Court confirmation hearing this week for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. But leaders at the private school in Houston where the senator sends his two daughters have articulated a similar commitment.
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Black Lives Matter apologizes after $6M California mansion purchase

Black Lives Matter has apologized for the “distress” caused by the media attention on the purchase of a $6m mansion in California using donated funds. In a long Twitter thread, the racial justice organisation said that the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation (BLMGNF) “recognizes that there is more work to do to increase transparency and ensure transitions in leadership are clear”.Referring to the reports concerning the purchase, the organisation wrote that “we know narratives like this cause harm to organizers doing brilliant work across the country and these reports do not reflect the totality of the movement”. “We...
REAL ESTATE
Daily Mail

Boston University Professor Ibram X. Kendi declares Republicans 'The Party of White Supremacy' and claims conservative efforts to limit teaching of critical race theory are really 'grooming' children to become racist

A professor at Boston University called Republicans 'the party of white supremacy' and not the 'party of parents,' despite the GOP 'branding' themselves as such. Ibram X. Kendi, Boston University's Andrew W. Mellon professor in the Humanities and Director of the Center for Antiracist Research, took aim at the GOP in an op-ed for The Atlantic, citing Republican opposition to critical race theory as a reason why they're 'clearly' not the party of parents.
EDUCATION
Reason.com

High-Quality 'Public' Schools Don't Want Low-Income Students

Public education nationwide is not as free or equal as many would like to believe it is. Most K–12 school children are assigned to their public school through geographic school districts. Educational opportunities are largely determined by where parents can afford to live. Congress acknowledged this in a 2019 Joint Economic Committee report stating, "Families are faced with the reality that attending a high-performing public school often requires paying more for housing, and many students' educational opportunities are limited as a result."
WASHINGTON, DC
Upworthy

Florida teen defies 'Don’t Say Gay' law and teaches class about Stonewall uprising

A week after the Florida governor signed the state's "Don't Say Gay" bill, one high schooler is refusing to be silenced. Will Larkins, a gay and nonbinary junior in Winter Park, Florida, posted a video of them teaching a class about the 1969 Stonewall riots, a series of uprisings in New York City that took place following a police raid on a gay bar. It was one of the pivotal movements in the gay rights movement.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy