Paralympian's 3 gold medals recovered after being stolen in San Antonio

A backpack and three gold medals that were stolen from a Bay Area native and three-time Paralympian's car Saturday in San Antonio have been recovered, according to police. (San Antonio Police Department)

The San Antonio Police Department has given more details of the now recovered gold medals that were stolen in the Alamo City on Saturday, April 16. The gold medals belonged to Bay Area native and three-time sled hockey Paralympian Jen Yung Lee, according to a news release from SAPD.

According to SAPD , the department received a call from one of its service areas about a bag containing three Olympic gold medals around 4:36 p.m. on Sunday, April 17. Officials said the bag was found safe at a San Antonio Fire Department station, according to the release.

SAPD confirmed it was the same three medals that had been stolen the day prior from Lee. Lee told NBC New York all three of those gold medals were in his official Team USA backpack, which he'd left in his car as he went out to eat with a friend.

Lee's Tesla, which was parked in the parking garage, captured video of a man breaking into his car, then running off with the backpack. San Antonio police chief Bill McManus tweeted the video on Sunday, asking if anyone recognized the individual. He said SAPD would try to identify the person.

"This can't stand," he tweeted.

McManus later tweeted the backpack with the medals was recovered, saying "Well, that didn't take long."

It's unknown who dropped off the medals at the fire station, SAPD said. At this time, the medals are not in Lee's possession as he's working with SAPD to try and obtain fingerprints on the medals, according to the release. No suspect has been identified at this time and it is still an active investigation.

