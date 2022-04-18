19 WV schools receive mental health grants
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 19 schools in West Virginia, including eight in north central West Virginia, have been awarded grants that will help them expand their mental health services.
According to a release from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, the 19 schools will be served at five locations, including Monongalia and Webster counties. The grants are from the Bureau for Behavioral Health.
According to the WVDHHR, the Expanded School Mental Health services, or ESMH, is a student support system made to enhance student mental health in schools. The strategy of ESMH includes prevention, early intervention, and mental health treatment for all students. The program also emphasizes the need for families, schools, mental health providers, and community partners to work together to improve students’ mental health.
In Monongalia County, the following schools will be served by Florance Crittenton:
- Clay-Battelle Middle/High School
- Mason Dixon Elementary
- University High School
In Webster County, the following schools will be served by On-Gauley Medical Center:
- Glade Elementary
- Hacker Valley Elementary
- Webster County High School
- WebsterSprings Elementary
“We want every student to thrive,” said Christina Mullins, BBH Commissioner. “Expanded School Mental Health can improve the entire school culture for staff and students while giving more intensive mental health support to students in need. The Bureau for Behavioral Health is proud to invest in supporting schools and students.”
Other schools in West Virginia that will benefit from the grants include:
- Arnoldsburg Elementary
- Pleasant Hill Elementary
- Belmont Elementary
- Blennerhassett Middle School
- Jackson Middle School
- Ravenswood Middle School
- Ripley High School
- St. Mary’s Elementary
- Ravenswood High School
- Ripley Middle School
- Williamson Elementary
- Williamson Middle School
These awards bring the total number of schools receiving grant-funded ESMH services to 93 schools across 30 West Virginia counties.
