19 WV schools receive mental health grants

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 19 schools in West Virginia, including eight in north central West Virginia, have been awarded grants that will help them expand their mental health services.

According to a release from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, the 19 schools will be served at five locations, including Monongalia and Webster counties. The grants are from the Bureau for Behavioral Health.

According to the WVDHHR, the Expanded School Mental Health services, or ESMH, is a student support system made to enhance student mental health in schools. The strategy of ESMH includes prevention, early intervention, and mental health treatment for all students. The program also emphasizes the need for families, schools, mental health providers, and community partners to work together to improve students’ mental health.

In Monongalia County, the following schools will be served by Florance Crittenton:

Clay-Battelle Middle/High School

Mason Dixon Elementary

University High School

In Webster County, the following schools will be served by On-Gauley Medical Center:

Glade Elementary

Hacker Valley Elementary

Webster County High School

WebsterSprings Elementary

“We want every student to thrive,” said Christina Mullins, BBH Commissioner. “Expanded School Mental Health can improve the entire school culture for staff and students while giving more intensive mental health support to students in need. The Bureau for Behavioral Health is proud to invest in supporting schools and students.”

Other schools in West Virginia that will benefit from the grants include:

Arnoldsburg Elementary

Pleasant Hill Elementary

Belmont Elementary

Blennerhassett Middle School

Jackson Middle School

Ravenswood Middle School

Ripley High School

St. Mary’s Elementary

Ravenswood High School

Ripley Middle School

Williamson Elementary

Williamson Middle School

These awards bring the total number of schools receiving grant-funded ESMH services to 93 schools across 30 West Virginia counties.

