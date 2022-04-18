UPDATE: No Coach Heron O'Neal Show tonight

Where in the heck is Deer River? If you guessed it’s located 15 miles northwest of Grand Rapids — the birthplace of "The Wizard of Oz" star Judy Garland — you are a star student of Gopher state geography. Who is the most famous Warrior athlete ever to live in this hamlet and is enshrined in the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York? To find out the answer, read on! ...

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 24 MINUTES AGO