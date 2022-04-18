ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: No Coach Heron O'Neal Show tonight

 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

UPDATE 3:30 p.m.: Due to unforeseen circumstances in team planning for this week and considering the upcoming bye week, the Salina Liberty Coach's...

KIAH

Houston Happens – Big Baby news! Mad About Hoops, Trill on Wheels, and more

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is back and she has big news! You don’t want to miss it! Plus, we’re hooping it up with Mad About Hoops, America’s number one hula hoop enrichment program! And Houston’s newest trill experience is the talk of the town! Trill on Wheels has rolled up to the station! Find out […]
HOUSTON, TX
K-State names of Olympic Training Center for Morris Family

MANHATTAN – In appreciation of their longtime support of K-State Athletics, Director of Athletics Gene Taylor announced today that the new Olympic Training Facility will be permanently named the Morris Family Olympic Training Center in honor of the Jim Bob Morris Family, pending approval by the Kansas Board of Regents.
MANHATTAN, KS
Sports on KINA this week

Following are the sports programs and events scheduled for KINA (910 AM and 107.5 FM) this week. PRN The Pit Reporters, 9 a.m. MRN Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, 1 p.m.
SPORTS
Salina, KS
Home, KS
Kansas Sports
Salina, KS
Sports
Coyote baseball splits with Saint Mary

Zach Olson's (SO/Red, Alberta) home run leading off the bottom of the eighth inning and stellar work by the bullpen propelled Kansas Wesleyan to a 3-2 victory in the first game of a Kansas Conference doubleheader on Senior Day Saturday afternoon at Dean Evans Stadium. Saint Mary won the second...
BASEBALL
National Hockey League will play a game in Wichita

WICHITA —For the first-time ever, the National Hockey League is headed to Wichita. The Arizona Coyotes and St Louis Blues will face off at Intrust Bank Arena on September 24 for an NHL preseason matchup, according to a social media report from the arena. For the current season, the...
WICHITA, KS
Local golfer reflects on trip to the 86th Masters in Georgia

Where in the heck is Deer River? If you guessed it’s located 15 miles northwest of Grand Rapids — the birthplace of "The Wizard of Oz" star Judy Garland — you are a star student of Gopher state geography. Who is the most famous Warrior athlete ever to live in this hamlet and is enshrined in the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York? To find out the answer, read on! ...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
T-Bird softball splits home doubleheader with Hesston

CONCORDIA - A strong offensive start would lead the Cloud County Community College softball team to a 6-5 win at home over visiting Hesston College before seeing a late rally come up short in game two as part of a 10-8 loss to split a doubleheader at the CCCC Softball Field in Concordia on Saturday.
CLOUD COUNTY, KS
T-Bird baseball sweeps Hutchinson, 4-2, 12-5

CONCORDIA - A day off and a return to action at home would be just what the Cloud County Community College baseball team needed as the Thunderbirds would take a 4-2 and 12-5 decision over Hutchinson Community College to sweep a doubleheader at Lee Doyen Field in Concordia on Saturday.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Wind Surge rallies to beat Northwest Arkansas

WICHITA - The Wind Surge tallied a season-high 16 hits and battled back from a 4-0 deficit to score six unanswered runs as they beat Northwest Arkansas in a 6-5 thriller in 10 innings. The Naturals scored four runs in the first three innings off of starter Chris Vallimont. The...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Shockers sign trio of transfers to open spring recruiting

WICHITA - Wichita State head coach Isaac Brown made an early splash in spring recruiting, announcing the addition of transfers Quincy Ballard (Florida State), Xavier Bell (Drexel) and James Rojas (Alabama) to the 2022-23 men’s basketball roster. JAMES ROJAS. 6-8 | 220 | Senior | Forward. Jamestown, N.Y. |...
WICHITA, KS
Salina VFW Post 1432 Spring Fling Saturday

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1432 in Salina is having its Spring Fling Saturday and you're invited!. The event is scheduled for 7-10:30 p.m. Saturday at the VFW, 1108 W. Crawford Street. Admission is $15 per person and is open to the public. Entertainment will be provided by Quality...
SALINA, KS
Detroit Sports Nation

Miles Bridges Would Be Great in Detroit

Ryan and Matt of Throwin’ Stones discuss the possible addition of Miles Bridges in Detroit. You can hear more from DSN anywhere you can watch videos or download podcasts. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/detroitsportsnation. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realdetroitsportsnation/. Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/Detroitsportsnation?sub_confirmation=1. Twitter: https://twitter.com/detsportsnation. TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@realdetroitsportsnation. You can also find this and other episodes at all...
DETROIT, MI
Salina, KS
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

