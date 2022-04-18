Women’s Tabitha Medium Impact Longline Sports Bra

"I felt beautiful on my wedding day. I didn't feel beautiful for a plus-sized or curvy bride; I felt like a beautiful bride." “I immediately started to cry,” Ashley Turner recalls after seeing the first sketch of what would be her bridal gown. A “Curvy Fashionista” known for her style blog The Curvy Paige, Ashley didn’t have the best experience when she first searched for a wedding dress. As she shared with us last fall, boutiques that had gowns she could fit were filled with offerings that lacked the glamour. Boutiques with better, more flashy options were missing gowns in her size.

