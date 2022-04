In February, the Great Bend City Council adopted a resolution setting a hearing to determine if the garage at 1210 Morton Street was unsafe and dangerous. The governing body reviewed photos Monday of the structure that showed the south wall is no longer plumb and straight which is putting stress on the roof structure. The overhead door is being braced by lumber and a shovel. Building Official Logan Burns reported the structure may not be able to resist any force or loads if left unattended.

GREAT BEND, KS ・ 28 DAYS AGO