Cell Phones

Here's how to use the Walmart app to find deals in-store.

By Krystin Arneson
 1 day ago
Walmart bargain shopping secrets unlocked. (SOPA Images / Contributor via Getty)

We all know Walmart has some great bargains, but if you think they’re just limited to the web, think again: do things the old-fashioned way and head to the store to find great deals, even when the price tags aren’t necessarily listing bottom-shelf prices. Think of it as a deal-on-deal situation, where prices might be lower than they actually appear.

The trick is to head to your local Walmart and make a beeline for the clearance aisle or end caps, which often feature seasonal items bought in bulk (and therefore ready to be priced out of the store once that season winds down). Be sure to download the Walmart app before you go — you can use its price tag scanner to take a read of the price tag and see what the price is actually popping up as.

The reason for this incredible Walmart hack? According to Kendall Motzny, AKA the Freebie Guy , it’s because employees don’t often update the price tags after markdowns, so some price tags seem higher than the price at the register will show.

According to Judy Lynn , who’s such a pro at this that she has her own Facebook page dedicated to Walmart clearance bargains , the best bet is to look at the top shelf of the clearance aisle, where the tags aren’t as likely to have been updated. Just be sure to time it right: the best times to find bargains, according to The Freebie Guy, is in January after the holiday season and in September as summer wraps up.

