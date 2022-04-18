ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marathon, FL

Men accused of smuggling gas in Florida Keys

By Garrett Phillips
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMARATHON, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men have been arrested after the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said they were found trying to smuggle around 170 gallons of gasoline in their boat. Giovanny Vigoa, 44, and...

