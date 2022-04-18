ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
O’Hare’s ‘People Mover’ To Resume Round-The-Clock Service Today

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleO’Hare Airport’s “people mover” is resuming round-the-clock service today. The Airport Transit System...

UPI News

Airlines cancel hundreds of overseas flights since dropping mask rules

Just weeks after dropping masking rules, some overseas airlines have canceled hundreds of flights as they struggle with staffing shortages related to COVID-19. This comes as the leading U.S. airlines have urged the Biden administration to scrap a mask mandate for passengers. Swiss airline EasyJet removed its mask mandate on...
MarketRealist

Airlines Are Cancelling Thousands Of Flights and Travelers Have Theories

Flights being canceled are a normal occurrence for the travel industry. However, the number of flights being canceled currently is causing some to be concerned. It can be assumed that many airlines are overwhelmed with the number of people traveling and how that number continues to climb as it gets warmer outside. But between airlines experiencing technical issues, and pilots going on strike, the travel industry has a problem on its hands.
travelnoire.com

Too Tall To Fly? Here's How US-Based Airlines Deal With Passengers That Need More Leg Room

You are taller then most with a love for traveling. You like to visit other cities and countries, appreciate new cultures and foods and dream of visiting that paradise beach or skiing in that beautiful resort in the mountains. So, of course, what you should do is choose the destination, make the reservation and head to the nearest airport to catch your chosen flight. But, if for many, these procedures are more than simple, for others, flying to their chosen destination can be extremely uncomfortable. We’re talking about people considered too tall to fly. In the US, the average height for men is 5’9″, meaning people who reach 5’11” are considered tall.
NBC News

Southwest Airlines launches a new, second-cheapest fare

Southwest Airlines on Thursday unveiled its new fare class: a second-cheapest option it hopes will reel in customers willing to pay up for more flexibility. The “Wanna Get Away Plus” fare sits just above the “Wanna Get Away” fare and just below its “Anytime” fare. It will allow travelers to make same-day changes to their tickets without paying the difference in fare that the lowest tier requires.
TIME

Which Airlines—and Other Transit Services—Are Still Requiring Masks

After a federal judge in Florida struck down the Biden Administration’s transportation mask mandate on Monday, several major U.S. airlines and transit systems began to ditch their mask requirements nationwide, giving travelers and airline employees their first break from COVID-19 safety restrictions in nearly two years.
The Independent

Travellers hit by long queues for planes and trains during Easter getaway

Travellers using airports, train stations and roads have been left waiting for hours in long queues during the Easter getaway.Passengers at Manchester and Birmingham airports shared pictures on social media of lines stretching far away from check-in desks on Thursday morning, with one saying the situation was “utterly shambolic”.Train stations also appeared to be busy, with one passenger saying there was “carnage” as people waited for services, while delays were also seen on motorways.Images on social media showed a large number of people waiting for Tui check-in desks at Manchester Airport, with other customers telling of a 90-minute wait for...
The Associated Press

Airlines cancel more than 3,500 US flights over weekend

Airlines have canceled more than 3,500 U.S. flights this weekend and delayed thousands more, citing weather in Florida and other issues. FlightAware, a website that tracks flights, noted major disruptions at several Florida airports, including in Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, Tampa and Orlando, as well as Baltimore, New York and other airports around the country. JetBlue, Southwest, Alaska Airlines, Frontier, Spirit and American Airlines were most affected, according to FlightAware, with JetBlue and Spirit canceling one-third of Sunday’s scheduled flights. Local news reported storms in Florida on Saturday. Several airlines said Sunday that operations are returning to normal.
Boston

Take a look inside the new Amtrak Acela trains debuting next year

"[O]ur new Acela trains will help revolutionize American train travel.”. Amtrak travelers will experience a more modern ride when the new Acela trains enter service next year, according to Stephen Gardner, Amtrak president and CEO. “Between the sleek design of their interiors, state-of-the-art technology, sustainable amenities, and innovative safety features,...
WAPT

Rossen Reports: Get a discount on this Amtrak travel pass

If you're planning your next vacation and airfare prices are just too high, why not ride the rails?. Amtrak is announcing a sale on its "USA Rail Pass." The pass lets you take 10 rides over 30 days to any of Amtrak’s 500 destinations. The cost of the pass is $100 off, so it's on sale for $399. That makes each ride less than $40.
FOXBusiness

Alaska Airlines cutting flights through June due to lack of pilots

Alaska Airlines is reducing 2% of its flights through the end of June due to a pilot shortage, the carrier said Thursday. The reductions, made in an effort to match the carrier's current pilot capacity, will be reflected in Alaska's posted schedule in mid-April, the carrier said in a notice. Alaska also cautioned that these reductions will show up as cancelations.
