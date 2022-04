As of April 12, the Drought Monitor map is essentially unchanged. Eastern Barton County is extreme drought with the rest in severe status as is most of our surrounding area. The six to ten-day outlook (April 19 to 23) indicates a 40 to 60% chance of above normal temperatures and normal precipitation. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (April 21 to 27) indicates a 50 to 60% chance of above temperatures and a 33 to 40% chance of above normal precipitation. It’s very hard for any of us not to notice the increase in general and specifically inflation when it comes to the price of food. Today, the why and that it’s much more complicated than any one single issue.

